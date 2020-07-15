73 Maree Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 2 car garage located in Level Plains. Features include an extra den/office area, tile and carpet floors, a fireplace in the living room, stainless steel kitcfhen appliances, and a large, privacy-fenced in backyard with a covered back porch. Comes with all kitchen appliances, as well as washing machine and dryer hookups. Pets are negotiable per owner approval and non-refundable pet fee. For more information or to schedule an appointment to view this property, please call TLS Property Management at 334-475-4405.