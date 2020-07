Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

24 MONTH MINIMUM

Custom new construction home with all the extras. Split floor plan with 4th bedroom having its own full bathroom and access to the rear covered porch. Outlets and hookups for television on back porch. Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Huge master closet that includes a dressing area with built in vanity. Master shower and bathtub included in the same enclosed tiled space with rain head. Heated and cooled space for golf cart storage with painted concrete floors. This house has it all! Call TLS Property Management today for your showing. 334-475-4405