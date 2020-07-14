159 County Road 754

Amenities

4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with 2 car garage located in The Ridge. Features include a split floor plan, eat in kitchen with separate dining area, large living space, master closet connected to the laundry room for convenience, mother in law suite, covered back patio, and spacious fenced-in backyard. Comes with all kitchen appliances, as well as washing machine and dryer hookups. Pets are negotiable per owner approval and a nonrefundable pet fee. For more information or to schedule an appointment to view this property, please call TLS Property Management at 334-475-4405.