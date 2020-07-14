All apartments in Coffee County
159 County Road 754
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:10 PM

159 County Road 754

159 County Road 754 · No Longer Available
Location

159 County Road 754, Coffee County, AL 36330

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with 2 car garage located in The Ridge. Features include a split floor plan, eat in kitchen with separate dining area, large living space, master closet connected to the laundry room for convenience, mother in law suite, covered back patio, and spacious fenced-in backyard. Comes with all kitchen appliances, as well as washing machine and dryer hookups. Pets are negotiable per owner approval and a nonrefundable pet fee. For more information or to schedule an appointment to view this property, please call TLS Property Management at 334-475-4405.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 County Road 754 have any available units?
159 County Road 754 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coffee County, AL.
What amenities does 159 County Road 754 have?
Some of 159 County Road 754's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 County Road 754 currently offering any rent specials?
159 County Road 754 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 County Road 754 pet-friendly?
Yes, 159 County Road 754 is pet friendly.
Does 159 County Road 754 offer parking?
Yes, 159 County Road 754 offers parking.
Does 159 County Road 754 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 County Road 754 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 County Road 754 have a pool?
No, 159 County Road 754 does not have a pool.
Does 159 County Road 754 have accessible units?
No, 159 County Road 754 does not have accessible units.
Does 159 County Road 754 have units with dishwashers?
No, 159 County Road 754 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 159 County Road 754 have units with air conditioning?
No, 159 County Road 754 does not have units with air conditioning.
