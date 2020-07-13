/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 AM
130 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Trussville, AL
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
7276 Dollar Road
7276 Dollar Road, Trussville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2007 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
528 Rockridge Avenue
528 Rockridge Avenue, Trussville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
528 Rockridge Avenue Available 08/07/20 Home for rent in Historic Downtown Trussville - This is a home in Historic Downtown Trussville in the Cahaba Homesteads neighborhood. It features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Trussville
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
$
13 Units Available
Liberty Highlands
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$907
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1039 sqft
The layouts at Somerset at Trussville Apartments, community design and amenities are top of the line. You'll be able to pick the floor plan that fits your taste by choosing from our several studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom layouts.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
6507 Chrissy Drive
6507 Chrissy Drive, Jefferson County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1647 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
1205 Westridge Lane
1205 Westridge Lane, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1784 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
1709 Molly Drive
1709 Molly Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1150 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. This 3 bedroom 1.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2314 Grayson Valley Circle
2314 Grayson Valley Circle, Grayson Valley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$675
Condo for rent in Grayson Valley - This is a condo in the Grayson Valley area. It is recently remodeled and features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, & a partially fenced in back yard. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
1725 Sam Drive
1725 Sam Drive Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1521 sqft
There is lots to love about this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. It has 2 living rooms, and open dining area, and an updated kitchen. There is also a screened in back porch with a fenced-in backyard. Don't forget the one car garage!.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
2616 Janice Circle Northeast
2616 Janice Circle Northeast, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1862 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
1720 Sam Drive
1720 Sam Drive Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
2121 Grayson Valley Drive
2121 Grayson Valley Drive, Grayson Valley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2456 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. This home is a must see! This 4 bedroom and 3.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
2635 Streetman Circle
2635 Streetman Circle, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1536 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
1328 Oak Terrace
1328 Oak Terrace, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1772 sqft
Welcome to this modern home in Center Point! The kitchen is bright with unique counter tops, tons of cabinet space, high end stainless steel appliances, and an open concept to the second living room! The back yard is private and fenced in.
1 of 8
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
2805 Martin Street
2805 Martin Street, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1440 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off your first full month's rent OR evenly split over the lease terms, IF leased and moved in before May 3rd! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features a large kitchen with a large pantry, as well as all stainless steel
1 of 1
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
1348 Grayson Valley Parkway
1348 Grayson Valley Parkway, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1320 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities are not included - No
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
2600 Carmel Road
2600 Carmel Road, Grayson Valley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1502 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
936 Pine Hill Road
936 Pine Hill Road, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1144 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Results within 5 miles of Trussville
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
29 Units Available
Onyx at 600
600 Earline Cir, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$600
927 sqft
Welcome to Onyx at 600 Apartments. Please know our community is under new ownership and management. These recent changes will lead to improved customer service satisfaction and the overall quality of community living.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
Oaks of St. Clair
5050 Oaks of St Clair Cir, Moody, AL
1 Bedroom
$877
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1309 sqft
Talk about Location!!! The Oaks of St. Clair is 5 miles from the brand new "Shops of Grand River" & Bass Pro Shop, close to Honda and Birmingham and right off of I-20.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
27 Units Available
South Roebuck
Ascot Place
544 Gadsden Hwy, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$655
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1163 sqft
Excellent location close to Roebuck Plaza, Alabama Theater, and Railroad Park. Community includes playground, sand volleyball court, and fitness center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, dining spaces, and lighted vanities.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Livingston Oaks
5401 Livingston Oaks Cir, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$780
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1280 sqft
Extravagance you can afford! There's a special feeling and warmth about the place you call home. The team at Livingston Oaks is committed to creating that perfect sense of home.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
6 Units Available
Bridlewood
Carson Landing
741 15th Ct NW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1102 sqft
Welcome home!
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
1800 Lyle Drive
1800 Lyle Drive, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1326 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Sun Valley
630 26th Avenue Northwest
630 26th Avenue Northwest, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1606 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, AL
Moody, ALClanton, ALMargaret, ALGadsden, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALIrondale, ALWarrior, ALCalera, AL