Last updated June 13 2020

76 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Chelsea, AL

Finding an apartment in Chelsea that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
537 Polo Way
537 Polo Way, Chelsea, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,435
Spacious Town Home in Chelsea! Available to View NOW! $1400 GIFT CARD OR 1 MONTH FREE! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Town Home for rent in Chelsea! Great location directly behind Publix, Regions Bank and several restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Chelsea
Last updated June 13
48 Units Available
The Avenues of Inverness
3100 Heatherbrooke Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$721
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$787
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$973
1225 sqft
Easy access to I-65 and I-459 for getting around all of Birmingham. Many floor plans available. Residences include fireplaces, breakfast bars and more. Pet friendly with free Wi-Fi hotspots and gym.
Last updated June 13
11 Units Available
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$920
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,040
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
988 sqft
One- to three-bedroom Birmingham apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, pantries and city views. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a dog park and a pool. Near highways 280 and 119, shopping and dining.
Last updated June 13
13 Units Available
The Trails at Cahaba River
801 Cahaba Forest Cv, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$819
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just moments from the Target shopping center and Inverness Plaza, this community has a great location and offers residents a fitness center and two swimming pools. Apartments feature walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces.
Last updated June 13
15 Units Available
The Point at Oak Mountain
1 Stonecrest Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$910
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$946
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1488 sqft
Beautiful location in the Greystone area close to shops and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Last updated June 13
12 Units Available
Cahaba Grandview
2800 Riverview Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$935
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1210 sqft
Landscaped community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, resort-style pool, and resident clubhouse. Units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, wood-plank flooring, and raised ceilings.
Last updated June 13
26 Units Available
Retreat at Greystone I
201 Retreat Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1435 sqft
New premier community in north Shelby offers open floor plans, kitchen islands, granite counters, fireplace, wood flooring, walk-in closets, private entry from garage. Enjoy green community, salt-water pool, controlled access, and fitness center.
Last updated June 13
38 Units Available
Abbey at Inverness
1000 Hunt Cliff Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$799
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1063 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 820, I-459 and the Summit. Residents enjoy cyber cafe, free Wi-Fi, pools and fitness center. Units feature custom cabinetry, granite countertops and gourmet kitchen.
Last updated June 13
22 Units Available
Kenley
10 Kenley Way, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$935
1042 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
2068 sqft
Comfortable apartments with a fireplace and ceiling fans. Tenants get access to a pool, gym and tennis court. Pet-friendly. Easy access to US Route 280. Close to Oak Mountain State Park.
Last updated June 13
3 Units Available
Inverness Cliffs
100 Inverness Cliffs Drive, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$808
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk-in closets, ceiling fans, extra storage, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, business center, and dog park. Pet-friendly. Twenty minutes to downtown Birmingham.
Last updated June 13
6 Units Available
Hawthorne at Lake Heather
1 Lake Heather Reserve, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$945
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1455 sqft
This luxury community is just minutes from Highway 280 and I-459. Luxury apartments feature ample space, designer kitchens, and lots of storage. Amenities include an outdoor kitchen, saltwater swimming pool, and fire pit.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
600 Corporate Ridge Drive
600 Corporate Ridge Road, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,394
350 sqft
Candlewood Suites Birmingham-Hoover, AL - Property Id: 280948 Guests choose Candlewood Suites Birmingham-Hoover hotel, near downtown Birmingham, because we offer a home away from home.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
445 North Lake Road
445 North Lake Road, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2100 sqft
Female roommate wanted - Roommate wanted. The owner of this two bedroom two bath home needs a roommate. All utilities are provided including: water, electricity, gas, cable and internet.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
469 Dogwood Cir
469 Dogwood Circle, Shelby County, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
2942 sqft
*** COMING SOON*** Wow!! This house has everything!! Huge lot, open floor plan, AMAZING kitchen, 400 square foot deck, 2 car garage, 5 bedrooms, and 3 full bathrooms - located in Hoover area!! This house has 2900 square feet and everything is new in

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6206 Kenley Way
6206 Kenley Way, Brook Highland, AL
1 Bedroom
$840
708 sqft
APPLY ONLINE TODAY and pay no Application or Administration fee! We are conveniently located on Highway 280 in Inverness.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6583 MILL CREEK CIR
6583 Mill Creek Circle, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Awesome 3/2 in highly desired gated Greystone Farms subdivision of Hoover. Access to neighborhood pool and 1 mile walking trail around lake included. Tenant pays utilities, lawn care & $250 move in fee. Pet rent $15/pet per month.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
114 Cambrian Way
114 Cambrian Way, Shelby County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1438 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful townhouse with an open floor concept and hardwood floors in the main level. The living room has a wood-burning stone fireplace, vaulted ceiling, and opens to the private deck on the back.
Results within 10 miles of Chelsea
Last updated June 13
43 Units Available
The Falls and Woods of Hoover
3900 Galleria Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$734
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$856
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1334 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 13
12 Units Available
150 Summit
150 Summit Pl, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$856
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1292 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Last updated June 13
14 Units Available
Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills
3251 Overton Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,006
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13
17 Units Available
Chace Lake Villas
98 Chace Lake Pkwy, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$756
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$908
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1339 sqft
Spacious apartments with access to 24-hour fitness center, car care center, tennis court, basketball court and outdoor pool. Resort-like environment conveniently located near Riverchase Galleria.
Last updated June 13
3 Units Available
Hawthorne at Wisteria
2870 Regal Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1546 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,244
1732 sqft
Hawthorne at Wisteria offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes and Hoover’s best location all in one.
Last updated June 13
22 Units Available
Ridge Crossing
100 Tree Crossing Parkway, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$764
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1527 sqft
Huge apartments with hardwood floors. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Recently renovated. Tenants have access to community racquetball, tennis court, and media room. Quiet neighborhood near Cahaba River.
Last updated June 13
12 Units Available
Retreat at Rocky Ridge
1000 Autumn Wood Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$745
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
936 sqft
The Retreat apartment homes have contemporary kitchens with granite-inspired countertops and black appliances. There is a state-of-the-art fitness center and basketball courts on-site. Easy access to shopping and entertainment venues.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Chelsea, AL

Finding an apartment in Chelsea that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

