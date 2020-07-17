All apartments in Chelsea
Find more places like 605 Foothills Trace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chelsea, AL
/
605 Foothills Trace
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

605 Foothills Trace

605 Foothills Trace · (205) 538-0462 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chelsea
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

605 Foothills Trace, Chelsea, AL 35043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 605 Foothills Trace · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1998 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
605 Foothills Trace (Chelsea) - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in Chelsea's Foothill Point subdivision. Large family room with vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors, and fireplace. Eat in Kitchen with breakfast bar, updated stainless appliances and tons of cabinet space. Master bedroom on the main level, master bath with separate vanities, tub and shower. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms 1 full bath and plenty of storage space. Covered porch with private flat fenced in yard. Great location just minutes to 280, shopping and dining.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5917731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Foothills Trace have any available units?
605 Foothills Trace has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 605 Foothills Trace have?
Some of 605 Foothills Trace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Foothills Trace currently offering any rent specials?
605 Foothills Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Foothills Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 Foothills Trace is pet friendly.
Does 605 Foothills Trace offer parking?
No, 605 Foothills Trace does not offer parking.
Does 605 Foothills Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Foothills Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Foothills Trace have a pool?
No, 605 Foothills Trace does not have a pool.
Does 605 Foothills Trace have accessible units?
No, 605 Foothills Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Foothills Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 Foothills Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 Foothills Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 Foothills Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 605 Foothills Trace?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Chelsea 3 BedroomsChelsea Apartments with Balconies
Chelsea Apartments with ParkingChelsea Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Chelsea Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALAnniston, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCenter Point, ALGardendale, AL
Pell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALGadsden, ALMargaret, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALBessemer, ALMillbrook, ALGraysville, AL
Hueytown, ALIrondale, ALLeeds, ALHelena, ALSylacauga, ALClay, ALMidfield, ALFairfield, ALLincoln, ALOxford, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamThe University of Alabama
Birmingham Southern CollegeJefferson State Community College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity