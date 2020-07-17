Amenities

605 Foothills Trace (Chelsea) - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in Chelsea's Foothill Point subdivision. Large family room with vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors, and fireplace. Eat in Kitchen with breakfast bar, updated stainless appliances and tons of cabinet space. Master bedroom on the main level, master bath with separate vanities, tub and shower. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms 1 full bath and plenty of storage space. Covered porch with private flat fenced in yard. Great location just minutes to 280, shopping and dining.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5917731)