Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

5152 Hidden Cove Circle Available 06/22/20 Coming Soon! - Welcome home to 5152 Hidden Cove Circle!

A large 3br/2ba garden style home with a spacious family room w/ gas log fireplace and a TV niche. Spacious kitchen with pantry, stove, and built-in dishwasher. The laundry room is located off the kitchen. The master bedroom features a trey ceiling with double crown molding! To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.



You must first view the interior of the property prior to submitting an application. All application fees are non-refundable.



Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval, no dogs over 40 lbs. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant



AHI Properties

8841 Helena Rd, Pelham, AL 35124, United States

Phone: +1 205-682-9106



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2141615)