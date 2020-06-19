All apartments in Center Point
Location

5152 Hidden Cove Circle, Center Point, AL 35215

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5152 Hidden Cove Circle · Avail. Jun 22

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1457 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
5152 Hidden Cove Circle Available 06/22/20 Coming Soon! - Welcome home to 5152 Hidden Cove Circle!
A large 3br/2ba garden style home with a spacious family room w/ gas log fireplace and a TV niche. Spacious kitchen with pantry, stove, and built-in dishwasher. The laundry room is located off the kitchen. The master bedroom features a trey ceiling with double crown molding! To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.

You must first view the interior of the property prior to submitting an application. All application fees are non-refundable.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval, no dogs over 40 lbs. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant

AHI Properties
8841 Helena Rd, Pelham, AL 35124, United States
Phone: +1 205-682-9106

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2141615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5152 Hidden Cove Circle have any available units?
5152 Hidden Cove Circle has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5152 Hidden Cove Circle have?
Some of 5152 Hidden Cove Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5152 Hidden Cove Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5152 Hidden Cove Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5152 Hidden Cove Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5152 Hidden Cove Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5152 Hidden Cove Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5152 Hidden Cove Circle does offer parking.
Does 5152 Hidden Cove Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5152 Hidden Cove Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5152 Hidden Cove Circle have a pool?
No, 5152 Hidden Cove Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5152 Hidden Cove Circle have accessible units?
No, 5152 Hidden Cove Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5152 Hidden Cove Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5152 Hidden Cove Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 5152 Hidden Cove Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5152 Hidden Cove Circle has units with air conditioning.
