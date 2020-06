Amenities

You will love this New Build! This 3-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse gives you an open concept, and a modern kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. A master bedroom with its own ensuite and a walk-in closet. Vaulted ceilings in every room makes this a perfect family home. All of this is situated one mile from I-65 in Calera. Please reach out we are still placing tenants given circumstances of Coronavirus.