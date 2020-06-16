All apartments in Calera
Find more places like 549 Waterstone Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calera, AL
/
549 Waterstone Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

549 Waterstone Drive

549 Waterstone Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calera
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

549 Waterstone Way, Calera, AL 35040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
Schedule a showing at https://calendly.com/monarchpm/549
One level living at its finest. It has everything! The living area is open and spacious. The kitchen has an island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances which include a Microwave Oven, Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher. The split floor plan includes a master suite with huge garden tub and separate shower. There is a separate laundry room which includes a new washer and dryer; a fenced in back yard with covered porch; and a smart home system.

The subdivision has a beautiful lake with walking trails and community pool.

Pets welcome with additional fee. Includes pest control service.

Presented by: Monarch Property Management Kris Mapes, REALTOR/Broker 205-260-4490

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 549 Waterstone Drive have any available units?
549 Waterstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calera, AL.
What amenities does 549 Waterstone Drive have?
Some of 549 Waterstone Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 549 Waterstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
549 Waterstone Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 549 Waterstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 549 Waterstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 549 Waterstone Drive offer parking?
No, 549 Waterstone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 549 Waterstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 549 Waterstone Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 549 Waterstone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 549 Waterstone Drive has a pool.
Does 549 Waterstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 549 Waterstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 549 Waterstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 549 Waterstone Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 549 Waterstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 549 Waterstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Calera 3 BedroomsCalera Apartments with Balcony
Calera Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCalera Apartments with Pool
Calera Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALMontgomery, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALPrattville, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, AL
Mountain Brook, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALWetumpka, ALMargaret, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, AL
Brook Highland, ALForestdale, ALAdamsville, ALPinson, ALChildersburg, ALClay, ALCenter Point, ALJasper, ALGraysville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamAuburn University at Montgomery
Birmingham Southern CollegeLawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
Shelton State Community College