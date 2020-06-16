549 Waterstone Drive

Amenities
Schedule a showing at https://calendly.com/monarchpm/549
One level living at its finest. It has everything! The living area is open and spacious. The kitchen has an island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances which include a Microwave Oven, Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher. The split floor plan includes a master suite with huge garden tub and separate shower. There is a separate laundry room which includes a new washer and dryer; a fenced in back yard with covered porch; and a smart home system.
The subdivision has a beautiful lake with walking trails and community pool.
Pets welcome with additional fee. Includes pest control service.
Presented by: Monarch Property Management Kris Mapes, REALTOR/Broker 205-260-4490