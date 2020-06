Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Three bedroom two bath house completely updated on the inside - This three bedroom two bath house has been completely updated on the inside. The house has a large living room with the dining room and kitchen adjacent for a nice open feel and plenty of room to entertain. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances with a refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. The kitchen also has a breakfast nook for a table and chairs. The master bedroom is spacious with his and hers walk-in closets. The master bath has a double vanity sink with a jetted tub and shower. The backyard has a covered patio and a large fenced in backyard where pets or kids can play. You must see this house to appreciate. Hurry it won't last long.



(RLNE5629744)