Calera, AL
208 Creekstone Trail
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

208 Creekstone Trail

208 Creekstone Trail · No Longer Available
Location

208 Creekstone Trail, Calera, AL 35040

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home for rent in Calera - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the Stone Creek subdivision of Calera.
It’s updated with beautiful hardwood floors throughout, vaulted ceilings in the living room and master bedroom, and crown molding in every room. The master bedroom has plenty of space with a walk-in closet and bay windows. The kitchen features a lovely eat-in area with coffered ceilings, stainless steel appliances, and a large pantry. Enjoy relaxing in backyard with an oversized covered patio with a metal roof, privacy fence, and storage shed. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis at the owner's discretion. Available to move in NOW!

Potential tenant(s) MUST pass the qualifications listed on www.turnkeyal.com. Please view these qualifications under the Tenants tab called Rental Requirements. You may also call our office Mon-Fri from 9-3 at 205-841-2250.

(RLNE5914284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

