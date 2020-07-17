208 Creekstone Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Home for rent in Calera - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the Stone Creek subdivision of Calera.

It’s updated with beautiful hardwood floors throughout, vaulted ceilings in the living room and master bedroom, and crown molding in every room. The master bedroom has plenty of space with a walk-in closet and bay windows. The kitchen features a lovely eat-in area with coffered ceilings, stainless steel appliances, and a large pantry. Enjoy relaxing in backyard with an oversized covered patio with a metal roof, privacy fence, and storage shed. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis at the owner's discretion. Available to move in NOW!



Potential tenant(s) MUST pass the qualifications listed on www.turnkeyal.com. Please view these qualifications under the Tenants tab called Rental Requirements. You may also call our office Mon-Fri from 9-3 at 205-841-2250.



(RLNE5914284)