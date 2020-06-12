116 DAVENTRY DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Daventry Subdivision in Calera, AL. Conveniently located approximately 1 mile to I-65, and 6 miles from Alabaster Colonial shopping mall. Subdivision has own private community pool that’s perfect for family and kids. This is a full brick 3 bedroom, 2 bath one level home and is extremely well kept and it shows. Immaculately clean with new paint, new carpet, refrigerator, self-cleaning range, like-new kitchen cabinets, new 2” faux wood-grain mini-blinds in all rooms and double pane windows throughout. Hard-wood floor in foyer/entrance. Huge great room with tray ceiling, gas-log fireplace, lighted ceiling fan, as well as recessed lighting. Large master bedroom also has lighted ceiling fan and a master bath that has double vanity sinks, jetted tub, separate glass-enclosed shower and walk-in closet.