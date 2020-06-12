All apartments in Calera
116 DAVENTRY DR
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:27 PM

116 DAVENTRY DR

116 Daventry Drive · (205) 665-5556
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

116 Daventry Drive, Calera, AL 35040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Daventry Subdivision in Calera, AL. Conveniently located approximately 1 mile to I-65, and 6 miles from Alabaster Colonial shopping mall. Subdivision has own private community pool that’s perfect for family and kids. This is a full brick 3 bedroom, 2 bath one level home and is extremely well kept and it shows. Immaculately clean with new paint, new carpet, refrigerator, self-cleaning range, like-new kitchen cabinets, new 2” faux wood-grain mini-blinds in all rooms and double pane windows throughout. Hard-wood floor in foyer/entrance. Huge great room with tray ceiling, gas-log fireplace, lighted ceiling fan, as well as recessed lighting. Large master bedroom also has lighted ceiling fan and a master bath that has double vanity sinks, jetted tub, separate glass-enclosed shower and walk-in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 DAVENTRY DR have any available units?
116 DAVENTRY DR has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 DAVENTRY DR have?
Some of 116 DAVENTRY DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 DAVENTRY DR currently offering any rent specials?
116 DAVENTRY DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 DAVENTRY DR pet-friendly?
No, 116 DAVENTRY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calera.
Does 116 DAVENTRY DR offer parking?
Yes, 116 DAVENTRY DR does offer parking.
Does 116 DAVENTRY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 DAVENTRY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 DAVENTRY DR have a pool?
Yes, 116 DAVENTRY DR has a pool.
Does 116 DAVENTRY DR have accessible units?
No, 116 DAVENTRY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 116 DAVENTRY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 DAVENTRY DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 DAVENTRY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 DAVENTRY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
