pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:50 AM
36 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Brookwood, AL
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11605 Crimson Ridge Road
11605 Crimson Ridge Road, Brookwood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1600 sqft
New home for Rent in Brookwood, AL...
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11347 Lexie Lane
11347 Lexie Ln, Brookwood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
Home in Brookwood, AL...COMING SOON!!! - Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in the Stone Ridge Subdivision located in Brookwood, AL! This home has a 2 car garage. Pets Allowed! Residents to verify schools and utilities.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
11566 Crimson Ridge Rd
11566 Crimson Ridge Rd, Brookwood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1818 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
11596 Crimson Ridge Road
11596 Crimson Ridge Road, Brookwood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1801 sqft
Located in the Lake Ridge at Capstone subdivision! Spacious one level home has an open floor plan with beautiful hard surface flooring.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
15634 Peace Valley Road
15634 Peace Valley Road, Brookwood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1603 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11554 Crimson Ridge Road
11554 Crimson Ridge Rd, Brookwood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1613 sqft
New construction home for rent in Brookwood, AL...Coming Soon...*PICK YOUR PROMO!!! - Located in the Lake Ridge at Capstone subdivision! Spacious one level home has an open floor plan with beautiful hard surface flooring.
1 of 9
Last updated February 7 at 05:16pm
1 Unit Available
11179 Stone Ridge Court
11179 Stone Ridge Ct, Brookwood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1157 sqft
Receive one month free if leased and moved in by February 14th! Come take a look today! Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! Apply Today! Conrex Property Management offers a Self Guided Tour of our homes! If you'd like to apply for this home or get
Results within 5 miles of Brookwood
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
16894 Misty Way
16894 Misty Way, Tuscaloosa County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1134 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17657 Wallace Chapel Lane
17657 Wallace Chapel Ln, Vance, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,030
17657 Wallace Chapel Lane Available 08/10/20 Home in Vance, AL For Rent!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! - Four bedroom, two story home with garage for rent in Vance. All bedrooms upstairs, two full baths upstairs.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
14347 Ashborough Drive
14347 Ashborough Drive, Tuscaloosa County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1629 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18440 Thoroughbred Drive
18440 Thoroughbred Dr, Vance, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
Home in Vance....Available to View Now!!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage Garden home for rent in Vance! Open floor plan kitchen, eat in kitchen opens up to living room. Large master bedroom, master bath with stand up shower.
1 of 12
Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
18494 Thoroughbred Drive
18494 Thoroughbred Dr, Vance, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
18494 Thoroughbred Drive Available 05/01/20 Home For Rent in Vance - Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! Deposit Pending!!! - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage Garden home for rent in Vance! Open floor plan kitchen, eat in kitchen opens up to
Results within 10 miles of Brookwood
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Mountain View
5050 Cypress Creek Ave E, Tuscaloosa, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$719
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
1014 sqft
Mountain View is graciously waiting to welcome you home! Our secluded hill top location is convenient to the University of Alabama and Shelton State campuses.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
The Reserve at North River
1761 Commons North Loop, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,068
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Reserve at North River is a modern, comfortable apartment community offering luxurious floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and more.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2301 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
2301 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1120 sqft
2301 Veterans Memorial Pkwy. Available 08/01/20 2 bed 2 Bath Condo - Located off veterans memorial across from ACA. First floor unit right next to the pool. (RLNE5854828)
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3612 17th Ave NE
3612 17th Avenue Northeast, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2852 sqft
Spacious 3-Bed Home in Wood Villas with Fenced In Backyard! - Check out this beautiful, spacious home on a corner lot in the popular Wood Villas neighborhood just off Rice Mine Rd! Imagine furnishing this home with your personal touch and enjoying
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3613 Mayfair Drive
3613 Mayfair Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1416 sqft
Available July 8th!! 3 Bed 2 Bath House with Carport! - Available July 8th! This great 3 Bed 2 Bath House has just had updates completed. Hardwood floors and a fenced in yard. Carport as well. Tenant is responsible for lawn care and all utilities.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
316 26th Ave E
316 26th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1255 sqft
All newly renovated property located in Tuscaloosa with 3 beds, 2 bath, granite counters, and a covered porch !! Call us at 205-410-8785!!!
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
102 28th Avenue East
102 28th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1032 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
4928 Red Oak Lane
4928 Red Oak Lane, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,735
2421 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
13865 Roanoke Dr
13865 Roanoke Dr, Tuscaloosa County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,285
1428 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2
303 Helen Keller Boulevard, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$530
1100 sqft
303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2 Available 08/02/20 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Condo - Capstone Quarters - Fall 2020 - PRICE PER BEDROOM! - INDIVIDUAL LEASES! Capstone Quarters Condominiums is a quiet complex located just minutes from the UA campus.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6112 Covington Villas Drive
6112 Covington Villas Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1341 sqft
6112 Covington Villas Drive Available 07/24/20 Available for August Move In: Comfy 2-Bed/2-Bath Duplex in Woodland Forest - This 2-bed/2-bath duplex is in the friendly Woodland Forest neighborhood community just down the road from Tall Pines Golf
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1602 23rd Avenue East
1602 23rd Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1578 sqft
1602 23rd Ave- 3 bed 2 bath located off of 15th Street - This home is located just past Target off of 15th Street. It is a 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House with partially finished basement.The Kitchen has been remodeled within 5 years.
