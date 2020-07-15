Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

1916 Stone Brook Lane - Welcome home to 1916 Stone Brook Lane!

This beautiful 2bedroom/2bath home is located in the Stone Brook area of Brook Highland. This home boasts hardwood floors, a gas log fireplace in the living room, a master suite with dual vanity, jetted tub and stall shower. There is a large eat-in kitchen complete with all your kitchen appliances, tons of cabinet and prep space. There is a 2 car garage, laundry room, and attic storage available. Located right off 280 and minutes from I-459, you are close to all the dining, shopping, and travel needs you may have. To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.



HomeOwner is not considering pets at this time. Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant



AHI Properties

8841 Helena Rd, Pelham, AL 35124, United States

Phone: +1 205-682-9106



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1926043)