All apartments in Brook Highland
Find more places like 1916 Stone Brook Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brook Highland, AL
/
1916 Stone Brook Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

1916 Stone Brook Lane

1916 Stone Brook Lane · (205) 509-0484 ext. 2055090484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brook Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1916 Stone Brook Lane, Brook Highland, AL 35242

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1916 Stone Brook Lane · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1456 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1916 Stone Brook Lane - Welcome home to 1916 Stone Brook Lane!
This beautiful 2bedroom/2bath home is located in the Stone Brook area of Brook Highland. This home boasts hardwood floors, a gas log fireplace in the living room, a master suite with dual vanity, jetted tub and stall shower. There is a large eat-in kitchen complete with all your kitchen appliances, tons of cabinet and prep space. There is a 2 car garage, laundry room, and attic storage available. Located right off 280 and minutes from I-459, you are close to all the dining, shopping, and travel needs you may have. To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.

HomeOwner is not considering pets at this time. Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant

AHI Properties
8841 Helena Rd, Pelham, AL 35124, United States
Phone: +1 205-682-9106

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1926043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 Stone Brook Lane have any available units?
1916 Stone Brook Lane has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1916 Stone Brook Lane have?
Some of 1916 Stone Brook Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 Stone Brook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1916 Stone Brook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 Stone Brook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1916 Stone Brook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brook Highland.
Does 1916 Stone Brook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1916 Stone Brook Lane offers parking.
Does 1916 Stone Brook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 Stone Brook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 Stone Brook Lane have a pool?
No, 1916 Stone Brook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1916 Stone Brook Lane have accessible units?
No, 1916 Stone Brook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 Stone Brook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1916 Stone Brook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1916 Stone Brook Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1916 Stone Brook Lane has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1916 Stone Brook Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brook Highland 2 BedroomsBrook Highland Apartments with Balconies
Brook Highland Apartments with GaragesBrook Highland Apartments with Parking
Brook Highland Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCenter Point, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, AL
Moody, ALClanton, ALMargaret, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALJasper, ALGrayson Valley, ALPleasant Grove, ALPinson, ALTarrant, ALChelsea, ALBessemer, AL
Graysville, ALHueytown, ALIrondale, ALLeeds, ALHelena, ALSylacauga, ALClay, ALMidfield, ALFairfield, ALLincoln, ALOxford, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamThe University of Alabama
Birmingham Southern CollegeJefferson State Community College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity