All apartments in Bessemer
Find more places like 510 Selma Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bessemer, AL
/
510 Selma Road
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:50 PM

510 Selma Road

510 Selma Road · (205) 377-7405
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bessemer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

510 Selma Road, Bessemer, AL 35020

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$860

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1224 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Come fall in love with this spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath, smart-home!

The smart-home features stay with you when you rent the home. Enjoy the convenience of a key-less entry, and motion and door sensor monitoring right from your smart phone!

Our application process is quick and easy. No more waiting around for unresponsive landlords. We will process paid applications by the next business day! Application fee is $40 per adult, with a simple one-page online form at our www.205Rents.com website!

Rent: $860.00 (pro-rated move-in rents okay).
Deposit $860.00 (must be paid in order to reserve the rental and remove property from active marketing.)
Application fee $40 per adult (waived for the 3rd+ adult applicant)Move-In can be any date within 2 weeks of your approved application. Pets are accepted with additional deposit. City ordinances must be followed and additional insurance may be required for some breeds.Credit/Background: Our base qualifications are - No evictions in the past 3 years. No money owed to utility/cellphone/previous landlord (some payment arrangements may be accepted). No violent or drug sales-related felony offenses. We do NOT screen for credit score, bankruptcy, or medical debt. Income must be a minimum of 2.5x the monthly rent. Please have pay stubs or proof of income ready to submit with online application.
Section 8: We accept section 8 on all homes, as long as your voucher meets the advertised rent amount, and you have your permission to move and landlord packet. Please do not apply until you are able to pay full deposit and can move in within 2 weeks. Move-in dates of later than 2 weeks will not be accepted.Our fast and friendly customer service does not end at application. Your comfort and maintenance needs are our priority. Rent payments are simple with our online system, or the convenience of payment locations such as Walmart.
We would love to earn your loyalty as a long-term tenant in our home! You will LOVE being part of the Heartland Neighborhood Homes family! www.205Rents.com
205-210-4538
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Selma Road have any available units?
510 Selma Road has a unit available for $860 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 510 Selma Road currently offering any rent specials?
510 Selma Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Selma Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 Selma Road is pet friendly.
Does 510 Selma Road offer parking?
No, 510 Selma Road does not offer parking.
Does 510 Selma Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Selma Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Selma Road have a pool?
No, 510 Selma Road does not have a pool.
Does 510 Selma Road have accessible units?
No, 510 Selma Road does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Selma Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 Selma Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Selma Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 Selma Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 510 Selma Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bessemer 2 BedroomsBessemer 3 Bedrooms
Bessemer Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBessemer Apartments with Parking
Bessemer Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCenter Point, ALCullman, AL
Gardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALMargaret, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALJasper, ALGraysville, ALHueytown, AL
Irondale, ALLeeds, ALHelena, ALSylacauga, ALClay, ALNorthport, ALMidfield, ALFairfield, ALLincoln, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamThe University of Alabama
Birmingham Southern CollegeJefferson State Community College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity