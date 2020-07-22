Apartment List
/
AL
/
anniston
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

8 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Anniston, AL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Anniston should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your ... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
830 Maplewood Avenue
830 Maplewood Ave, Anniston, AL
3 Bedrooms
$775
1800 sqft
3 bedroom & 1.5 bsths - This updated home sits on a large corner lot in East Anniston. It has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. There is also a large yard with a storage building. Spire Gas Anniston Water Alabama Power (RLNE5639020)
Results within 1 mile of Anniston

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
404 Main Street
404 Main St, Weaver, AL
4 Bedrooms
$875
2000 sqft
Rare 4BR 2Bath in the heart of downtown Weaver - Spacious 4BR 2Bath home in downtown Weaver with garage and large yard. This updated and roomy split level home never stays on the market long.
Results within 5 miles of Anniston

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
946 Boswell Drive
946 Boswell Dr, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
946 Boswell Drive - One level brick home with 3 bedrooms, 2 ceramic tile baths, hardwood floors through out, fresh paint, new vinyl flooring, counter tops and appliances in the kitchen.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3107 Apple Valley Lane
3107 Apple Valley Ln, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
3107 Apple Valley Lane Available 08/19/20 3107 Apple Valley Lane 3 Bed 2 Bath in Oxford !!!! - 3107 Apple Valley Lane in Oxford (RLNE5917374)

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 07:05 AM
1 Unit Available
249 Cunningham Dr
249 Cunningham Dr, Calhoun County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1750 sqft
Remodeled one level home in the Wellborn School District with laminate and tile flooring throughout.

1 of 42

Last updated February 7 at 06:10 PM
1 Unit Available
84 Twin Oaks Drive
84 Twin Oaks Dr, Calhoun County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$935
1376 sqft
Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents about how you can get 50% off your security deposit! Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No
Results within 10 miles of Anniston

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
809 9th Street NE
809 9th St NE, Jacksonville, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
809 9th Street NE Available 07/27/20 809 9th Street NE - Tri-level home near JSU with 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, some fresh paint and some new flooring. Main level has formal living/dining combo with fireplace.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3521 Gladden Lane W.
3521 Gladden Ln W, Alexandria, AL
3 Bedrooms
$625
3521 Gladden Lane W. - Single wide mobile home on private lot with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, eat-in-kitchen with range, fridge & dishwasher, utility room, storage building, covered patio, central heat & air. Small pets, 35 lbs. or less, only.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Anniston, AL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Anniston should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Anniston may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Anniston. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

Similar Pages

Anniston 2 Bedroom ApartmentsAnniston 3 Bedroom Apartments
Anniston Apartments with BalconiesAnniston Apartments with Parking
Anniston Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnniston Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALVestavia Hills, ALCenter Point, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALGadsden, ALMargaret, AL
Saks, ALCarrollton, GAOdenville, ALTrussville, ALGrayson Valley, ALJacksonville, ALPinson, ALChelsea, AL
Irondale, ALLeeds, ALRome, GASylacauga, ALClay, ALLincoln, ALOxford, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Jefferson State Community College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus