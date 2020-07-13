/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:25 AM
76 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Alabaster, AL
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
13 Units Available
Trails at Alabaster
1740 Woodbrook Trl, Alabaster, AL
1 Bedroom
$760
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-65 and Highway 31. Homes feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and French doors. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, a sundeck and a volleyball court.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
753 3rd St NE
753 3rd Street Northeast, Alabaster, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1595 sqft
753 3rd St NE Available 07/19/20 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome! - Spacious townhome located right behind Shelby Baptist Hospital! The kitchen is large and has tons of cabinet space.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
1139 Thompson Road
1139 Thompson Road, Alabaster, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1662 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 13
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
209 Dolphin Circle
209 Dolphin Circle, Alabaster, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1008 sqft
1 level, 3 bedroom home with HUGE yard in Alabaster! - Welcome home!This 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom is located just off Thompson Road very close to the elementary, middle and high schools.
Results within 1 mile of Alabaster
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
6 Units Available
The Huntley
100 Huntley Apartment Dr, Pelham, AL
1 Bedroom
$920
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Alabama, Huntley Apartments offers you an ambiance of relaxed charm in a beautiful setting. Nestled in the Alabama hillside with several acres of grass and trees, the Huntley offers something for everyone.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2905 Dublin Drive
2905 Dublin Drive North, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1224 sqft
2905 Dublin Drive Available 08/01/20 3 bed, 2 bath home in Helena! - 3 bed, 2 bath home in Helena! Corner lot with large yard and fence back yard. Laminate hardwoods in den, kitchen and formal dining area.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4014 Virginia Lane
4014 Virginia Lane, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
4014 Virginia Lane Available 08/06/20 Wonderful Home For Rent in Helena, AL!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! REDUCED RENT SPECIAL!! - 3 bedroom, one level rental townhome with large Master Suite! Located in Helena, Alabama.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
521 Walker RD
521 Walker Road, Pelham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1326 sqft
Cute Pelham Garden Home - Property Id: 302240 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302240 Property Id 302240 (RLNE5901544)
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
1974 Riva Ridge Road
1974 Riva Ridge Road, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1393 sqft
1974 Riva Ridge Road Available 06/05/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Helena! 1/2 THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! - Welcome to 1974 Riva Ridge Road. Award winning Helena Schools.
1 of 10
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
968 McAllister Drive
968 Mcallister Drive, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1359 sqft
968 McAllister Drive (Calera) - You will love this 3BR/2BA patio home in Calera's Savannah Pointe community. Super cute house with a large eat-in kitchen, terrific backyard and covered patio.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
326 Bedford Circle
326 Bedford Circle, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1768 sqft
Three bedroom two bath house completely updated on the inside - This three bedroom two bath house has been completely updated on the inside.
Results within 5 miles of Alabaster
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
221 Union Station Drive
221 Union Station Drive, Calera, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
1628 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
504 Creekview Terrace
504 Creekview Terrace, Pelham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1806 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Hidden Creek Parkway
108 Hidden Creek Parkway, Pelham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1260 sqft
108 Hidden Creek Parkway Available 07/15/20 Home for rent in Pelham - This is a single family home located in the Hidden Creek neighborhood of Pelham, AL. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a large family room with fireplace and natural light.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
780 The Heights Lane
780 The Heights Ln, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1209 sqft
Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - This warm an inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functioning floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
109 Sugar Drive
109 Sugar Drive, Pelham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
Home available for rent in Pelham - COMING SOON!!! - Call today to be added to the waiting list to view this home! (205-824-5008) Our Leasing Team will call you when the home is available for showings and move in.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
208 Creekstone Trail
208 Creekstone Trail, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1235 sqft
Home for rent in Calera - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the Stone Creek subdivision of Calera.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
253 Bentmoor Lane
253 Bentmoor Lane, Helena, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,610
Home in Helena, AL For Rent!!! Coming Soon! - Fabulous Home in Old Cahaba Subdivision in Helena! Choose your lease term from the 2 options below: $1,610.00/month for a 2 year lease agreement OR $1,660.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
520 Baronne St.
520 Baronne Street, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1677 sqft
520 Baronne St. Available 08/07/20 520 Baronne St (Helena) - Terrific 3 BR/2 BA in Helena's popular Jackson Square subdivision.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
532 Castlebury Lane
532 Castlebury Ln, Calera, AL
2 Bedrooms
$865
1000 sqft
2 bed, 2 bath with open floor plan - Welcome home to Calera Commons! This charming 2 bed, 2 bath home has an open floor plan with a large bar making the kitchen, den and dining area open and inviting.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
602 The Heights Lane
602 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
Home in Calera...COMING SOON!! Call Today to be added to the Waiting List! - Call today to be added to the waiting list to view this home! (205-824-5008) Our Leasing Team will call you when the home is available for showings and move in.
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
686 Old Cahaba Drive
686 Old Cahaba Drive, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1618 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
229 Union Station Drive
229 Union Station Drive, Calera, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,410
Spacious Home for Rent in Calera...
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
560 Union Station Place
560 Union Station Place, Calera, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,510
560 Union Station Place Available 07/21/20 Home for rent in Calera!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.
Similar Pages
Alabaster 2 BedroomsAlabaster 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAlabaster 3 BedroomsAlabaster Apartments with Balcony
Alabaster Apartments with GarageAlabaster Apartments with GymAlabaster Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAlabaster Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALPrattville, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, AL
Margaret, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALLincoln, ALMidfield, ALGrayson Valley, ALFultondale, AL