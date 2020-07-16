All apartments in Alabaster
Find more places like 305 Park Village Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alabaster, AL
/
305 Park Village Drive
Last updated July 16 2020 at 3:52 PM

305 Park Village Drive

305 Park Village Dr. · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alabaster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

305 Park Village Dr., Alabaster, AL 35007

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Park Village Drive have any available units?
305 Park Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alabaster, AL.
Is 305 Park Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
305 Park Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Park Village Drive pet-friendly?
No, 305 Park Village Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alabaster.
Does 305 Park Village Drive offer parking?
No, 305 Park Village Drive does not offer parking.
Does 305 Park Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Park Village Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Park Village Drive have a pool?
No, 305 Park Village Drive does not have a pool.
Does 305 Park Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 305 Park Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Park Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Park Village Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Park Village Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Park Village Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trails at Alabaster
1740 Woodbrook Trl
Alabaster, AL 35007

Similar Pages

Alabaster 1 BedroomsAlabaster 2 Bedrooms
Alabaster 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAlabaster Apartments with Balconies
Alabaster Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALPrattville, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCenter Point, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, AL
Clanton, ALMargaret, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALJasper, ALForestdale, ALAdamsville, ALOdenville, ALFultondale, ALTrussville, ALBrook Highland, ALGrayson Valley, AL
Pleasant Grove, ALPinson, ALTarrant, ALChelsea, ALBessemer, ALMillbrook, ALGraysville, ALHueytown, ALIrondale, ALLeeds, ALHelena, ALSylacauga, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamThe University of Alabama
Birmingham Southern CollegeJefferson State Community College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus