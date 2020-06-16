5405 Valleyview Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.



What a beautiful 3 bedroom / 1 bath home? This home features new appliances, new paint and tons of modern finishings, a relaxing deck that's great for entertaining that will "WOW" you!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.