Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 AM

Susitna Ridge

1601 Medfra St · (857) 271-5083
Location

1601 Medfra St, Anchorage, AK 99501

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit NP208 · Avail. Aug 5

$855

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

Unit SR312 · Avail. now

$880

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

Unit SR314 · Avail. Jul 29

$880

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit SR513 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit NP503 · Avail. now

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit NP204 · Avail. now

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Susitna Ridge.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
air conditioning
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
elevator
24hr maintenance
business center
carport
internet access
online portal
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that offers great amenities, outstanding community features and a prime location, you’ll love Susitna Ridge Apartment Homes. You’ll feel energized and welcome every time you come home to your thoughtfully designed apartment. Our amazing community provides modern conveniences and proximity to tons of outdoor adventures.

At Susitna Ridge, we have spacious studios, as well as one and two-bedroom apartments so you can find just the right place to fit your unique lifestyle. Your inner chef will be inspired in the kitchen with plenty of counter space, roomy pantry and cabinets, a deep sink, energy-efficient appliance package, breakfast bar and adjacent dining room. Enjoy the spacious living room with a cozy wood-burning fireplace for warmth and atmosphere, and expansive sliding glass doors that allow in plenty of natural light and lead out to your own private balcony or patio. You’ll appreciate the extra touches too, like the large mirr

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500-1st months
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Car ports included. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Susitna Ridge have any available units?
Susitna Ridge has 8 units available starting at $855 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does Susitna Ridge have?
Some of Susitna Ridge's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Susitna Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Susitna Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Susitna Ridge pet-friendly?
No, Susitna Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anchorage.
Does Susitna Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Susitna Ridge offers parking.
Does Susitna Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Susitna Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Susitna Ridge have a pool?
No, Susitna Ridge does not have a pool.
Does Susitna Ridge have accessible units?
No, Susitna Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Susitna Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Susitna Ridge has units with dishwashers.
