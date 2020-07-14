Castle Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony walk in closets bathtub cable included carpet fireplace oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse community garden elevator on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cats allowed garage parking carport online portal

Looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that has modern conveniences, proximity to outdoor adventures, and breathtaking vistas? You’ll love living at The Castle Apartment Homes with thoughtfully designed apartments that are conveniently close to work, schools and plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment options.



Choose from spacious one and two-bedroom apartments to find the perfect home to fit your unique lifestyle. Your inner chef will be inspired in the kitchen with plenty of counter space, roomy cabinets, deep double sinks, an energy-efficient appliance package and adjacent dining room. Your large windows will invite plenty of natural light into your home and there's room for all your belongings thanks to large closets and ample storage. You'll appreciate the cooling ceiling fans in the warmer months and having your own private patio or balcony for fresh air and spectacular Alaskan views.



At The Castle, your living space extends beyond your front door with outstanding