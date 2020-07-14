All apartments in Anchorage
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:01 AM

Castle Apartments

915 W 27th Ave · (856) 263-5746
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

915 W 27th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99503
Downtown Spenard

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 55402 · Avail. Jul 31

$765

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 315 sqft

Unit 40319 · Avail. now

$765

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 335 sqft

Unit 40519 · Avail. Jul 24

$765

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 335 sqft

See 4+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 08028 · Avail. Aug 7

$835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 440 sqft

Unit 55311 · Avail. Aug 28

$860

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 505 sqft

Unit 55317 · Avail. Aug 28

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Castle Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
bathtub
cable included
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
community garden
elevator
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
garage
parking
carport
online portal
Looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that has modern conveniences, proximity to outdoor adventures, and breathtaking vistas? You’ll love living at The Castle Apartment Homes with thoughtfully designed apartments that are conveniently close to work, schools and plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment options.

Choose from spacious one and two-bedroom apartments to find the perfect home to fit your unique lifestyle. Your inner chef will be inspired in the kitchen with plenty of counter space, roomy cabinets, deep double sinks, an energy-efficient appliance package and adjacent dining room. Your large windows will invite plenty of natural light into your home and there's room for all your belongings thanks to large closets and ample storage. You'll appreciate the cooling ceiling fans in the warmer months and having your own private patio or balcony for fresh air and spectacular Alaskan views.

At The Castle, your living space extends beyond your front door with outstanding

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/per month
Parking Details: Car ports $25, garage $60.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Castle Apartments have any available units?
Castle Apartments has 11 units available starting at $765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does Castle Apartments have?
Some of Castle Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Castle Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Castle Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Castle Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Castle Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Castle Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Castle Apartments offers parking.
Does Castle Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Castle Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Castle Apartments have a pool?
No, Castle Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Castle Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Castle Apartments has accessible units.
Does Castle Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Castle Apartments has units with dishwashers.

