Anchorage, AK
8219 Mentra Street #B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

8219 Mentra Street #B

8219 Mentra St · (907) 562-0291
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8219 Mentra St, Anchorage, AK 99518
Rovenna Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8219 Mentra Street #B · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1762 sqft

Amenities

new construction
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Brand New 3 Bedroom Duplex! - Brand new construction! 3 beds, 2.5 baths, a 2 car garage and 1762 sq. ft. Tenant pays gas, electric and trash. Sorry, no pets.

Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 or Seth at (907) 720-5771 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and leased up by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5744572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8219 Mentra Street #B have any available units?
8219 Mentra Street #B has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
Is 8219 Mentra Street #B currently offering any rent specials?
8219 Mentra Street #B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8219 Mentra Street #B pet-friendly?
No, 8219 Mentra Street #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anchorage.
Does 8219 Mentra Street #B offer parking?
Yes, 8219 Mentra Street #B does offer parking.
Does 8219 Mentra Street #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8219 Mentra Street #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8219 Mentra Street #B have a pool?
No, 8219 Mentra Street #B does not have a pool.
Does 8219 Mentra Street #B have accessible units?
No, 8219 Mentra Street #B does not have accessible units.
Does 8219 Mentra Street #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 8219 Mentra Street #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8219 Mentra Street #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 8219 Mentra Street #B does not have units with air conditioning.
