Anchorage, AK
315 E 12th Ave #449 - 1
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

315 E 12th Ave #449 - 1

315 East 12th Avenue · (907) 242-3868
Location

315 East 12th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 30

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Open floor plan in this spacious top floor One Bedroom, One Bathroom Condo. Fully furnished with complete house wares, linens included. Washer/Dryer in unit, garage parking under building, elevator to floor, personal deck, wood burning fireplace and BBQ s on common roof top deck are available too. Utilities are included in pricing, dedicated basic internet service and Cable TV. Queen Bed and a futon are provided for your overnight guests. Pricing is based on one year lease, month to month or short term available, contact for pricing. Association rules limit pets to 25#s max, owner willing to consider accepting one small dog. Non smoking unit.
Cordova Square Condos - convenient location, close to downtown or midtown, 4 locked buildings with garage under building, elevator to floor level. These are owner occupied condo, most rentals are Corporate Style, for working professionals

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 E 12th Ave #449 - 1 have any available units?
315 E 12th Ave #449 - 1 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 E 12th Ave #449 - 1 have?
Some of 315 E 12th Ave #449 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 E 12th Ave #449 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
315 E 12th Ave #449 - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 E 12th Ave #449 - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 E 12th Ave #449 - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 315 E 12th Ave #449 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 315 E 12th Ave #449 - 1 does offer parking.
Does 315 E 12th Ave #449 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 E 12th Ave #449 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 E 12th Ave #449 - 1 have a pool?
No, 315 E 12th Ave #449 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 315 E 12th Ave #449 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 315 E 12th Ave #449 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 315 E 12th Ave #449 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 E 12th Ave #449 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
