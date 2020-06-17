315 E 12th Ave #449 - 1

Amenities

Open floor plan in this spacious top floor One Bedroom, One Bathroom Condo. Fully furnished with complete house wares, linens included. Washer/Dryer in unit, garage parking under building, elevator to floor, personal deck, wood burning fireplace and BBQ s on common roof top deck are available too. Utilities are included in pricing, dedicated basic internet service and Cable TV. Queen Bed and a futon are provided for your overnight guests. Pricing is based on one year lease, month to month or short term available, contact for pricing. Association rules limit pets to 25#s max, owner willing to consider accepting one small dog. Non smoking unit.

Cordova Square Condos - convenient location, close to downtown or midtown, 4 locked buildings with garage under building, elevator to floor level. These are owner occupied condo, most rentals are Corporate Style, for working professionals