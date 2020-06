Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

Spacious unit with large windows for lots of natural light. Large parking area for your vehicle. Lease lengths available are 6 and 12 months. Landlord pays all utilities except electric.

Great location next to park. Large laundry area and quiet building that is well managed to create a clean, safe and nice living experience. Pets on approval. Section 8 accepted.