Amenities

playground range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities playground

Multi use office space for lease! Office space starting at $266 per office. Rent an office, an entire floor (8 to 7 offices) or the entire building! Office space has access to the kitchen and there are restrooms on each floor. Office size range from 15'7''x16'2'' to 39'7''x16'2''



Space was previously leased to a day care, so there is access to a play ground.



Please note: Rooms will be painted a neutral color