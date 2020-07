Amenities

on-site laundry pool tennis court volleyball court range refrigerator

Looking for a landing pad? This one bedroom, one bath Interlaken condo could be the space you are looking for! Secure building, on site laundry, tennis courts, volleyball, boat launch and a short walk to Geneva Ridge Resort. No pets allowed per the Association rules - do not ask!