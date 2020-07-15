All apartments in St. Croix County
Find more places like 909 Fraser Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Croix County, WI
/
909 Fraser Ln
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

909 Fraser Ln

909 Fraser Lane · (715) 222-1811
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

909 Fraser Lane, St. Croix County, WI 54016

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,675

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
internet access
key fob access
This Willow River Twin Home has 3 acres of outdoor space for you and your household to relax with your pets after a long day. With plenty of room for 3 king size beds, an office and much more. Master bedroom suites with jetted tub and den, gas fireplaces and central air. Large, country three-acre lots with plenty of room for a garden. Two car garages and plenty of parking make this a home that is just right after a long day. *Photos are of similar or identical unit but not necessarily the exact unit. Please call us to schedule a viewing.

Standard Features
3 king size bedrooms
Full Bath w/shower (some units have Handicap Accessible Bathroom with roll in shower)
Full 2nd bath
Range/Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Patio
Gas Forced air heat/A/C
Ceramic tile in some units
2 car Garage with opener, remote and keyless entry
Gas Fireplace in the living room
W/D: in unit
2 and 1 MILE LONG WALKING TRAILS
Plenty of Space for a Garden – Water included in the rent.

(RLNE5627041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Fraser Ln have any available units?
909 Fraser Ln has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 909 Fraser Ln have?
Some of 909 Fraser Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Fraser Ln currently offering any rent specials?
909 Fraser Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Fraser Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 909 Fraser Ln is pet friendly.
Does 909 Fraser Ln offer parking?
Yes, 909 Fraser Ln offers parking.
Does 909 Fraser Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 909 Fraser Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Fraser Ln have a pool?
No, 909 Fraser Ln does not have a pool.
Does 909 Fraser Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 909 Fraser Ln has accessible units.
Does 909 Fraser Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 Fraser Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 909 Fraser Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 909 Fraser Ln has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 909 Fraser Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cedar Ridge
1401 Namekagon St
Hudson, WI 54016

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNSomerset, WINew Richmond, WIHudson, WICottage Grove, MNHugo, MNForest Lake, MN
Oakdale, MNMenomonie, WISt. Croix Falls, WIWhite Bear Lake, MNNorth St. Paul, MNInver Grove Heights, MNSouth St. Paul, MNVadnais Heights, MNLittle Canada, MNWest St. Paul, MNMendota Heights, MNShoreview, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity