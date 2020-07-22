/
dunn county
Last updated July 22 2020
14 Apartments for rent in Dunn County, WI
312 University St
312 University Street, Elk Mound, WI
2 Bedrooms
$770
1400 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Country setting apartment - Property Id: 321267 A private, safe and secure apt in Elk Mound, WI. Situated next to 80 acres of open pasture/farm land and local schools. 10 minute car drive to Eau Claire or Menomonie, WI.
740 Northern Meadows Parkway
740 Northern Meadows Parkway, Menomonie, WI
2 Bedrooms
$895
940 sqft
101 Available 08/01/20 BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! Located in North Menomonie. Includes Refrigerator, above the Range Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer, and Dryer. Approximately 940 SQFT. Two Bedroom One Bathroom.
703 3rd Street East
703 3rd St E, Menomonie, WI
Studio
$460
1 sqft
Downtown Studio Apartment that includes Heat, Water, Sewer, and Trash. Very close to Resturaunts and Shopping! More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/menomonie-wi?lid=13311732 (RLNE5767764)
105 W. 3rd Ave-306
105 West 3rd Avenue, Colfax, WI
Studio
$550
130 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Studio apartment available with ALL utilities included. Recently renovated! Check out that beautiful bathroom. Available immediately. 20 Unit Multi-Family Jono Pointe Apartments of Osceola are located just 45 minutes northeast of the Twin Cities.
770 Northern Meadows Parkway
770 Northern Meadows Pkwy, Menomonie, WI
2 Bedrooms
$855
1 sqft
Newer construction, close to I-94! Upper unit with large storage closet. Private balcony. Spacious open-layout with designer style flooring. Central air conditioning and heating, dishwasher, washer and dryer, microwave, stove and fridge.
Results within 5 miles of Dunn County
225 Pine St
225 East Pine Street, Glenwood City, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1980 sqft
This charming single-family home in Glenwood City, WI boasts three large bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, and a large dining space in addition to a sunroom. More pictures to come, available to rent 8/1, more details at renterswarehouse.com.
Results within 10 miles of Dunn County
3215 Craig Rd.
3215 Craig Road, Eau Claire, WI
2 Bedrooms
$900
3215 Craig Rd. Available 08/01/20 Single-level Condominium - Single level living with large spacious basement for storage. Contact Property Minds for further Information (RLNE5933069)
6264 Aspen Meadow Ct
6264 Aspen Meadow Ct, Eau Claire, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1900 sqft
6264 Aspen Meadow Ct Available 09/01/20 Spacious 3BR/2ba Twinhome on Eau Claire's West Side - Beautiful newer twin home in Eau Claire's newest development, Aspen Meadows.
870 Kari Drive
870 Kari Drive, Eau Claire, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
870 Kari Drive Available 10/01/20 3 Bedroom in Great Neighborhood - Address: 870 Kari Drive Eau Claire, WI 54701 Very quiet neighborhood in Eau Claire, conveniently located near Clairemont! Rent: $1,000.00 Security Deposit: $1,000.
Westridge
3266 White Oak Ln
3266 White Oak Lane, Eau Claire, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
3266 White Oak Ln Available 09/01/20 New 3BR/2ba Twin Home on Eau Claire's West Side - Enjoy upscale living in these 1,900 sq ft twin homes with 3 generous bedrooms, 2 full baths, family room and 2 car attached garage.
1326 Aspen Heights Dr
1326 Aspen Heights Dr, Eau Claire, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1900 sqft
1326 Aspen Heights Dr Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3BR/2b Twin Home on Eau Claire's West Side - Beautiful newer twin home in Eau Claire's newest development, Aspen Meadows.
1506 Nicholas Dr
1506 Nicholas Drive, Eau Claire, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1856 sqft
1506 Nicholas Dr Available 07/01/20 HOUSE on Eau Claire's WEST SIDE - Available July-4 BR House with Garage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5772061)
Randall Park
834 Chippewa St
834 Chippewa Street, Eau Claire, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
834 Chippewa St Available 06/01/20 June 1st - UWEC-Area - 4BR House w/ Garage, Screen Porch, Washer/Dryer & More! $1360/mo ($340/person) - Located off Water Street and the UWEC lower campus, this 4BR/1ba home has two bedrooms on the main level and
4826 Folsom St.
4826 West Folsom Street, Eau Claire County, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
4826 Folsom St. Available 06/01/20 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home - This property sits at the end of a dead end street, giving this well-kept farm home a great private setting.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Dunn County area include Rochester Community and Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Rochester, Woodbury, Hudson, Stillwater, and Eau Claire have apartments for rent.