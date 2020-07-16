All apartments in St. Croix County
Last updated July 11 2020 at 8:30 PM

154 Liberty Road

154 Liberty Road · (715) 800-3092
Location

154 Liberty Road, St. Croix County, WI 54022

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$650

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Enjoy this nicely updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs unit located outside of River Falls, WI, but within 35 minute commute to downtown St. Paul. Private entrance leads to an enclosed patio overlooking the spacious backyard. Bathroom has jetted tub, custom finishes and tiled floor. Open dining room has built in shelves, tiled floor and lots of natural light. Tenant must have 650+ credit score, Gross monthly income of $3,000+/month. NO PETS. Available August 1st for move-in. Call Melanie at (715) 222-5432 to set up your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

