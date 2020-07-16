154 Liberty Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

Enjoy this nicely updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs unit located outside of River Falls, WI, but within 35 minute commute to downtown St. Paul. Private entrance leads to an enclosed patio overlooking the spacious backyard. Bathroom has jetted tub, custom finishes and tiled floor. Open dining room has built in shelves, tiled floor and lots of natural light. Tenant must have 650+ credit score, Gross monthly income of $3,000+/month. NO PETS. Available August 1st for move-in. Call Melanie at (715) 222-5432 to set up your showing.