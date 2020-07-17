1301 Jefferson - 608

Amenities
3 Bedroom, 1 bath upper duplex apartment. Recently updated with new windows, roof, and freshly painted. Unit includes kitchen, dining area, living room and additional outer room, stove, fridge, basement access with washer/dryer access.
An approved rental application is required for showings and lease signings. To complete a rental application, view more properties or to find out more about our rental process, please visit www.vineandbranchwi.com today!
VINE & BRANCH MANAGEMENT, LLC
*Water included (tenant pays gas and electric)
*Street parking
*Lower tenant is responsible for lawn-care and snow removal.
*Pet Policy: One-time, non-refundable fee of $250 per pet. No additional monthly fees. No breed or weight restrictions.