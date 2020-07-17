1301 Jefferson - 608

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

3 Bedroom, 1 bath upper duplex apartment. Recently updated with new windows, roof, and freshly painted. Unit includes kitchen, dining area, living room and additional outer room, stove, fridge, basement access with washer/dryer access.



An approved rental application is required for showings and lease signings.



*Water included (tenant pays gas and electric)



*Street parking



*Lower tenant is responsible for lawn-care and snow removal.



*Pet Policy: One-time, non-refundable fee of $250 per pet. No additional monthly fees. No breed or weight restrictions.