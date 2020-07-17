All apartments in Sheboygan
Sheboygan, WI
1301 Jefferson - 608
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:21 AM

1301 Jefferson - 608

1301 Jefferson Avenue · (920) 793-1444
Location

1301 Jefferson Avenue, Sheboygan, WI 53081
Sheridan Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 31

$625

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1186 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
3 Bedroom, 1 bath upper duplex apartment. Recently updated with new windows, roof, and freshly painted. Unit includes kitchen, dining area, living room and additional outer room, stove, fridge, basement access with washer/dryer access.

An approved rental application is required for showings and lease signings.

An approved rental application is required for showings and lease signings. To complete a rental application, view more properties or to find out more about our rental process, please visit www.vineandbranchwi.com today!

Thanks,

VINE & BRANCH MANAGEMENT, LLC

*Water included (tenant pays gas and electric)

*Street parking

*Lower tenant is responsible for lawn-care and snow removal.

*Pet Policy: One-time, non-refundable fee of $250 per pet. No additional monthly fees. No breed or weight restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Jefferson - 608 have any available units?
1301 Jefferson - 608 has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1301 Jefferson - 608 have?
Some of 1301 Jefferson - 608's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 Jefferson - 608 currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Jefferson - 608 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Jefferson - 608 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 Jefferson - 608 is pet friendly.
Does 1301 Jefferson - 608 offer parking?
No, 1301 Jefferson - 608 does not offer parking.
Does 1301 Jefferson - 608 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1301 Jefferson - 608 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Jefferson - 608 have a pool?
No, 1301 Jefferson - 608 does not have a pool.
Does 1301 Jefferson - 608 have accessible units?
No, 1301 Jefferson - 608 does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Jefferson - 608 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 Jefferson - 608 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 Jefferson - 608 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1301 Jefferson - 608 does not have units with air conditioning.
