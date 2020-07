Amenities

20 Unit Multi-Familly/2 Commercial Units

This property was built in 1913 by Edward O'Malley as the New Richmond Hotel. It replaced the Nicollet House, which had been destroyed by the deadly cyclone on June 12, 1899. The O'Malley family owned and operated the hotel until 1920. In 1921, the local Post Office moved into the ground floor and converted the second and third-floor rooms to apartments.