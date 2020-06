Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

*** Available for June and July at $1200/month. Available August 1st for $1975/month. **Beautiful 2 bedroom home with an additional two rooms in finished attic. Lots of natural light. Quiet neighborhood yet close to Atwood Ave with lots of shops, restaurants and summer activities. Large back yard. Original hardwoods throughout the house. Large garden area. Onsite washer and drier next to bedrooms. Low heating and cooling bills. Central A/C. Dogs and Cats allowed. Off street parking.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/137-division-st-madison-wi-53704-usa/2c7977b0-5b40-4536-8690-07f08564cd9d



(RLNE5835872)