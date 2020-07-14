All apartments in Madison
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:47 AM

The Meadows Apartments

401 N Thompson Dr · (256) 684-8592
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move-in Special! Move in by 8/15/2020 and take $400 off your total move in cost on all of our 2 bedroom floor plans!
Location

401 N Thompson Dr, Madison, WI 53714

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2138T · Avail. Sep 5

$815

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 2055T · Avail. Aug 26

$815

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 2051T · Avail. Jul 24

$815

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2334S · Avail. now

$960

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 2017S · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 2135S · Avail. now

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Meadows Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
cats allowed
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
playground
volleyball court
Welcome to The Meadows – one of the friendliest apartments in Madison, WI! Come surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities. Located in the Hiestand neighborhood in Madison, with easy access to Honeysuckle Park and Hy Vee, The Meadows Apartments is just minutes away from American Family Insurance and MATC as well as all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that nearby Madison has to offer.

The Meadows Apartments offers its residents unique one, two, three or four-bedroom apartment homes, in addition to exclusive amenities such as a business center, fitness center, and two outdoor swimming pools.

Take a swim in our one of our gorgeous pools, stroll through our pet-friendly (cats only) community, or have a day out in nearby Madison. You deserve the very best in apartment living and our community offers an easy, relaxed lifestyle.

We invite you to browse our photo gallery and schedule your appointment, or drop by and visit us today fo

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Meadows Apartments have any available units?
The Meadows Apartments has 6 units available starting at $815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does The Meadows Apartments have?
Some of The Meadows Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Meadows Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Meadows Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Move-in Special! Move in by 8/15/2020 and take $400 off your total move in cost on all of our 2 bedroom floor plans!
Is The Meadows Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Meadows Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Meadows Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Meadows Apartments offers parking.
Does The Meadows Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Meadows Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Meadows Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Meadows Apartments has a pool.
Does The Meadows Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Meadows Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Meadows Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Meadows Apartments has units with dishwashers.

