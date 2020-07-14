Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan oven stainless steel Property Amenities business center courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool internet access cats allowed accepts section 8 bbq/grill cc payments coffee bar e-payments guest parking hot tub internet cafe online portal package receiving playground volleyball court

Welcome to The Meadows – one of the friendliest apartments in Madison, WI! Come surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities. Located in the Hiestand neighborhood in Madison, with easy access to Honeysuckle Park and Hy Vee, The Meadows Apartments is just minutes away from American Family Insurance and MATC as well as all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that nearby Madison has to offer.



The Meadows Apartments offers its residents unique one, two, three or four-bedroom apartment homes, in addition to exclusive amenities such as a business center, fitness center, and two outdoor swimming pools.



Take a swim in our one of our gorgeous pools, stroll through our pet-friendly (cats only) community, or have a day out in nearby Madison. You deserve the very best in apartment living and our community offers an easy, relaxed lifestyle.



We invite you to browse our photo gallery and schedule your appointment, or drop by and visit us today fo