Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments online portal package receiving

Heather Downs Apartments is a quiet, secluded, family friendly community. Our generously sized apartments offer plenty of storage and space along with the modern convenience of upgraded amenities and appliances.



Being one of the friendliest apartment communities in Madison, WI you can surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes and thoughtful amenities.



Heather Downs offers its residents unique studio, one & two-bedroom apartment homes, in addition to exclusive amenities such as a beautiful landscaping, garages, and on-site management.



Stroll through our pet-friendly community, and visit downtown Madison. You deserve the very best in apartment living and our community offers an easy, relaxed lifestyle.



We invite you to browse our photo gallery and schedule your appointment or drop by and visit us today for your personal tour!