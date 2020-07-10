All apartments in Madison
Find more places like Heather Downs Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Madison, WI
/
Heather Downs Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 AM

Heather Downs Apartments

1815 Brittany Pl · (608) 530-6895
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Madison
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1815 Brittany Pl, Madison, WI 53711

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 652605 · Avail. Aug 28

$830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 651805 · Avail. Aug 31

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 181319 · Avail. Jul 31

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 190511 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 171413 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heather Downs Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Heather Downs Apartments is a quiet, secluded, family friendly community. Our generously sized apartments offer plenty of storage and space along with the modern convenience of upgraded amenities and appliances.

Being one of the friendliest apartment communities in Madison, WI you can surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes and thoughtful amenities.

Heather Downs offers its residents unique studio, one & two-bedroom apartment homes, in addition to exclusive amenities such as a beautiful landscaping, garages, and on-site management.

Stroll through our pet-friendly community, and visit downtown Madison. You deserve the very best in apartment living and our community offers an easy, relaxed lifestyle.

We invite you to browse our photo gallery and schedule your appointment or drop by and visit us today for your personal tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $100
limit: 1
rent: $40
restrictions: 60 lbs max.
Cats
deposit: $100
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $30-$50
Parking Details: Garage and Off-Street. Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Available (Please ask for details)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heather Downs Apartments have any available units?
Heather Downs Apartments has 5 units available starting at $830 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does Heather Downs Apartments have?
Some of Heather Downs Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heather Downs Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Heather Downs Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heather Downs Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Heather Downs Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Heather Downs Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Heather Downs Apartments offers parking.
Does Heather Downs Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Heather Downs Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Heather Downs Apartments have a pool?
No, Heather Downs Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Heather Downs Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Heather Downs Apartments has accessible units.
Does Heather Downs Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heather Downs Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Heather Downs Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Livingston Place
310 S Livingston St
Madison, WI 53703
Kennedy Place
2045 Atwood Avenue
Madison, WI 53704
Renew 78 West
78 Kessel Ct
Madison, WI 53711
Velo 404
404 Division St.
Madison, WI 53704
Bel Mora
544 W Main St
Madison, WI 53703
Park Village
2205 Woodview Court
Madison, WI 53713
Stonewood Village Apartments
302 Parkwood Ln
Madison, WI 53714
KENSINGTON POINTE
405 Moorland Rd
Madison, WI 53713

Similar Pages

Madison 1 BedroomsMadison 2 Bedrooms
Madison Apartments with ParkingMadison Pet Friendly Places
Madison Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rockford, ILFitchburg, WIMiddleton, WISun Prairie, WI
Verona, WIOconomowoc, WIWaunakee, WIDelavan, WI
DeForest, WIRoscoe, ILJanesville, WIBeloit, WI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown MadisonMarquette
Regent

Apartments Near Colleges

Edgewood CollegeHerzing University-Madison
University of Wisconsin-MadisonMadison Area Technical College
University of Wisconsin Colleges
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity