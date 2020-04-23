1336 South Midvale Boulevard - 1

Amenities

air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities internet access

Clean, convenient, and affordable office. Has an entry office area, and a larger back area. Common hall leads to common Men and Women bathrooms. Just off the west beltline in Madison, at the intersection of Verona Road and Midvale Blvd. Common area for men and women bathrooms. Lower level of retail mall, accessed by steps. Back door has access to loading dock by steps. No water access is in unit, no drain in unit, and is not available to be installed. Responsible for own heat, phone, and internet. Common Area Maintenance fees currently running $222 per month, and includes plowing, mowing, mall cleanup, HVAC checkups, window cleaning, and property taxes. Address is 1336 S Midvale Blvd in the Dorn Hardware shopping center.