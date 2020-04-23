All apartments in Madison
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:52 AM

1336 South Midvale Boulevard - 1

1336 South Midvale Boulevard · (608) 356-5050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1336 South Midvale Boulevard, Madison, WI 53711

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$577

Studio · 1 Bath · 532 sqft

Amenities

air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
internet access
Clean, convenient, and affordable office. Has an entry office area, and a larger back area. Common hall leads to common Men and Women bathrooms. Just off the west beltline in Madison, at the intersection of Verona Road and Midvale Blvd. Common area for men and women bathrooms. Lower level of retail mall, accessed by steps. Back door has access to loading dock by steps. No water access is in unit, no drain in unit, and is not available to be installed. Responsible for own heat, phone, and internet. Common Area Maintenance fees currently running $222 per month, and includes plowing, mowing, mall cleanup, HVAC checkups, window cleaning, and property taxes. Address is 1336 S Midvale Blvd in the Dorn Hardware shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1336 South Midvale Boulevard - 1 have any available units?
1336 South Midvale Boulevard - 1 has a unit available for $577 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
Is 1336 South Midvale Boulevard - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1336 South Midvale Boulevard - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1336 South Midvale Boulevard - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1336 South Midvale Boulevard - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madison.
Does 1336 South Midvale Boulevard - 1 offer parking?
No, 1336 South Midvale Boulevard - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1336 South Midvale Boulevard - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1336 South Midvale Boulevard - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1336 South Midvale Boulevard - 1 have a pool?
No, 1336 South Midvale Boulevard - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1336 South Midvale Boulevard - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1336 South Midvale Boulevard - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1336 South Midvale Boulevard - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1336 South Midvale Boulevard - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1336 South Midvale Boulevard - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1336 South Midvale Boulevard - 1 has units with air conditioning.
