7013 14th Ave Available 08/07/20 Completely Renovated 3 BR/ 1.5 Bath Single Family Home - Everything is updated! Renovated kitchen with updated cabinets and large center island, Living Room & Dining Room off kitchen with open floor plan and 1/2 bath off dining room. 3 BRs and updated full bath on 2nd floor, beautiful hardwood floors throughout home. Exterior features garage and HUGE backyard! Must see!



*Managed by Landlord after lease signing

*Renter's insurance required

*Tenant is responsible for all yard maintenance and snow removal

Pets: 1 pet possible (Dog max 60# full grown weight) w/Landlord approval $25/mo pet rent & $250 Additional deposit required

Lease Term: 1 year

Security Deposit and 1st month's rent due to move in.

Tenant pays all utilities; gas, electric, water/sewer

Schools: Brass, Lincoln, Tremper

No housing programs accepted

No smoking allowed

No Evictions

Minimum of 12 months on job

Must have 2 years of rental history

Must have a verifiable monthly gross income of at least $4,185

Credit/Background/Landlord/Employment Verification required

*Complete screening criteria available upon request

Please visit www.b-hgroup.com as information found on 3rd party websites may contain errors.



