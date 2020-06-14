Amenities
7013 14th Ave Available 08/07/20 Completely Renovated 3 BR/ 1.5 Bath Single Family Home - Everything is updated! Renovated kitchen with updated cabinets and large center island, Living Room & Dining Room off kitchen with open floor plan and 1/2 bath off dining room. 3 BRs and updated full bath on 2nd floor, beautiful hardwood floors throughout home. Exterior features garage and HUGE backyard! Must see!
*Managed by Landlord after lease signing
*Renter's insurance required
*Tenant is responsible for all yard maintenance and snow removal
Pets: 1 pet possible (Dog max 60# full grown weight) w/Landlord approval $25/mo pet rent & $250 Additional deposit required
Lease Term: 1 year
Security Deposit and 1st month's rent due to move in.
Tenant pays all utilities; gas, electric, water/sewer
Schools: Brass, Lincoln, Tremper
No housing programs accepted
No smoking allowed
No Evictions
Minimum of 12 months on job
Must have 2 years of rental history
Must have a verifiable monthly gross income of at least $4,185
Credit/Background/Landlord/Employment Verification required
*Complete screening criteria available upon request
Please visit www.b-hgroup.com as information found on 3rd party websites may contain errors.
(RLNE4558476)