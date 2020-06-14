All apartments in Kenosha
7013 14th Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

7013 14th Ave

7013 14th Avenue · (262) 654-7000 ext. 21
Location

7013 14th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53143
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7013 14th Ave · Avail. Aug 7

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1290 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
7013 14th Ave Available 08/07/20 Completely Renovated 3 BR/ 1.5 Bath Single Family Home - Everything is updated! Renovated kitchen with updated cabinets and large center island, Living Room & Dining Room off kitchen with open floor plan and 1/2 bath off dining room. 3 BRs and updated full bath on 2nd floor, beautiful hardwood floors throughout home. Exterior features garage and HUGE backyard! Must see!

*Managed by Landlord after lease signing
*Renter's insurance required
*Tenant is responsible for all yard maintenance and snow removal
Pets: 1 pet possible (Dog max 60# full grown weight) w/Landlord approval $25/mo pet rent & $250 Additional deposit required
Lease Term: 1 year
Security Deposit and 1st month's rent due to move in.
Tenant pays all utilities; gas, electric, water/sewer
Schools: Brass, Lincoln, Tremper
No housing programs accepted
No smoking allowed
No Evictions
Minimum of 12 months on job
Must have 2 years of rental history
Must have a verifiable monthly gross income of at least $4,185
Credit/Background/Landlord/Employment Verification required
*Complete screening criteria available upon request
Please visit www.b-hgroup.com as information found on 3rd party websites may contain errors.

(RLNE4558476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7013 14th Ave have any available units?
7013 14th Ave has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7013 14th Ave have?
Some of 7013 14th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7013 14th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7013 14th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7013 14th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7013 14th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7013 14th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7013 14th Ave does offer parking.
Does 7013 14th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7013 14th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7013 14th Ave have a pool?
No, 7013 14th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7013 14th Ave have accessible units?
No, 7013 14th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7013 14th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7013 14th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7013 14th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7013 14th Ave has units with air conditioning.
