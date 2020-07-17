All apartments in Kenosha
4129 45th St

4129 45th Street · (262) 654-7000 ext. 21
Location

4129 45th Street, Kenosha, WI 53144
Endee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4129 45th St · Avail. now

$1,425

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1376 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Move in Ready! Remodeled 3 Bd 2 Ba Ranch Home with Finished Basement -

Completely Remodeled 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Ranch Home with Finished Basement. Newer maple kitchen cabinets & counters, 2 remodeled baths with ceramic tile, wood flooring throughout house, newer energy efficient windows, newer 6 panel doors. Full finished basement features 18 x 16 rec room, and additional 18 x 10 den/office, laundry room with machines and storage cabinets. Spacious partially fenced backyard, large 2 1/2 car garage with extra wide overhead garage door. Too many upgrades to describe. Must See!

*Managed by landlord after lease signing.

Lease Term: 1 year
Security deposit and 1st month's rent due to move in.
Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, water/sewer and all lawn maintenance and snow/ice removal
Renters insurance required.
Schools: Stocker, Bullen, Bradford
No pets allowed. NO EXCEPTIONS
No housing programs accepted.
No smoking allowed.
No evictions allowed.
Must have 2 years of rental history with good standing landlord reference/s (timely rent payments, no lease violations, no monies owed to landlord) or proof of home ownership with on time mortgage payments.
Minimum of 12 consecutive months at current employer (if not, an applicant must have been at a previous employer for 12 consecutive months in a similar field) employment verification required.
Must have a verifiable monthly gross income of at least $4,275 for 12 consecutive months.
Qualifying credit required and no bankruptcies in the last 12 months. 
*Complete screening criteria viewable upon request.
Please visit www.b-hgroup.com as information found on 3rd party websites may contain errors.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3005968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4129 45th St have any available units?
4129 45th St has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4129 45th St have?
Some of 4129 45th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4129 45th St currently offering any rent specials?
4129 45th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4129 45th St pet-friendly?
No, 4129 45th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kenosha.
Does 4129 45th St offer parking?
Yes, 4129 45th St offers parking.
Does 4129 45th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4129 45th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4129 45th St have a pool?
No, 4129 45th St does not have a pool.
Does 4129 45th St have accessible units?
No, 4129 45th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4129 45th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4129 45th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4129 45th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4129 45th St has units with air conditioning.
