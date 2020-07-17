4129 45th St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Move in Ready! Remodeled 3 Bd 2 Ba Ranch Home with Finished Basement -



Completely Remodeled 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Ranch Home with Finished Basement. Newer maple kitchen cabinets & counters, 2 remodeled baths with ceramic tile, wood flooring throughout house, newer energy efficient windows, newer 6 panel doors. Full finished basement features 18 x 16 rec room, and additional 18 x 10 den/office, laundry room with machines and storage cabinets. Spacious partially fenced backyard, large 2 1/2 car garage with extra wide overhead garage door. Too many upgrades to describe. Must See!



*Managed by landlord after lease signing.



Lease Term: 1 year

Security deposit and 1st month's rent due to move in.

Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, water/sewer and all lawn maintenance and snow/ice removal

Renters insurance required.

Schools: Stocker, Bullen, Bradford

No pets allowed. NO EXCEPTIONS

No housing programs accepted.

No smoking allowed.

No evictions allowed.

Must have 2 years of rental history with good standing landlord reference/s (timely rent payments, no lease violations, no monies owed to landlord) or proof of home ownership with on time mortgage payments.

Minimum of 12 consecutive months at current employer (if not, an applicant must have been at a previous employer for 12 consecutive months in a similar field) employment verification required.

Must have a verifiable monthly gross income of at least $4,275 for 12 consecutive months.

Qualifying credit required and no bankruptcies in the last 12 months.

*Complete screening criteria viewable upon request.

Please visit www.b-hgroup.com as information found on 3rd party websites may contain errors.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3005968)