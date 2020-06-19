4020 11th Ave

Amenities

Walk to Lake Michigan from this Kenosha TownHome! - Walk to Lake Michigan from this recently updated 3 bedroom 1 bath Townhouse in the heart of the city of Kenosha. Beautiful hardwood floors in Living room and dinning room, with LVT flooring in the bathroom and Kitchen.

Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space. Also can accommodate a nice size table. Entertain your friends and family in the privacy of your backyard with deck off of the kitchen. Parking for up to three cars on your private driveway.

Enjoy all Kenosha has to offer with entertainment, banking, churches, parks, shopping, medical facilities, schools, and libraries. Close to Hwy 94 for easy access to both Chicago, and Milwaukee.

Available immediately



