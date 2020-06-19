All apartments in Kenosha
Find more places like 4020 11th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kenosha, WI
/
4020 11th Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

4020 11th Ave

4020 11th Avenue · (414) 803-2777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kenosha
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

4020 11th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53140
Harbor Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4020 11th Ave · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Walk to Lake Michigan from this Kenosha TownHome! - Walk to Lake Michigan from this recently updated 3 bedroom 1 bath Townhouse in the heart of the city of Kenosha. Beautiful hardwood floors in Living room and dinning room, with LVT flooring in the bathroom and Kitchen.
Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space. Also can accommodate a nice size table. Entertain your friends and family in the privacy of your backyard with deck off of the kitchen. Parking for up to three cars on your private driveway.
Enjoy all Kenosha has to offer with entertainment, banking, churches, parks, shopping, medical facilities, schools, and libraries. Close to Hwy 94 for easy access to both Chicago, and Milwaukee.
Available immediately

(RLNE5743353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4020 11th Ave have any available units?
4020 11th Ave has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4020 11th Ave have?
Some of 4020 11th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4020 11th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4020 11th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4020 11th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4020 11th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kenosha.
Does 4020 11th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4020 11th Ave does offer parking.
Does 4020 11th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4020 11th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4020 11th Ave have a pool?
No, 4020 11th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4020 11th Ave have accessible units?
No, 4020 11th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4020 11th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4020 11th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4020 11th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4020 11th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4020 11th Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windsong Village
7101- 104th Ave
Kenosha, WI 53142
Kenosha Commons Apartment Homes
5500 60th Street
Kenosha, WI 53144
Springs at Kenosha
12742 71st St
Kenosha, WI 53142

Similar Pages

Kenosha 1 BedroomsKenosha 2 Bedrooms
Kenosha 3 BedroomsKenosha Apartments with Garage
Kenosha Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILMilwaukee, WIEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIMount Prospect, ILDes Plaines, ILWauwatosa, WI
Palatine, ILWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIElgin, ILGlenview, ILRacine, WIGreenfield, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, ILFranklin, WI
Northbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILShorewood, WISkokie, ILGurnee, ILAlgonquin, ILWhitefish Bay, WIHoffman Estates, ILRolling Meadows, ILCrystal Lake, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Gateway Technical CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity