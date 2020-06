Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access key fob access media room

8 Available 08/01/20 Description

This is one of the best deals in the Hudson area for 1,600 square feet of living space. *Photos are of similar or identical unit but not necessarily the exact unit. Please call us to schedule a viewing.



Features

Very quick access to I-94

3 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

some units with ceramic tile

Range/Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Private Patio

Full Bath w/shower

Full 2nd bath

Individual central air and gas forced air heating

2 car Garage with garage remote and keyless entry

Gas Fireplace – fireplace has 55 – 60 inches of space above it for your TV

W/D: in unit

Vaulted Ceilings

Theater style kitchen

Optional Amenities

Cable available

Highspeed internet available

Pets accepted



(RLNE5616759)