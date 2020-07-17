6212 N Willow Glen Ln

Amenities

Charming Cape Cod home situated on dead end street. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, dining room, sun room, full basement with a lot of potential! QUALITY updates since 2014: new roof, siding, gutters, hardwood floors, Low-E thermopane windows, 6 panel doors, furnace, A/C, water heater, 100A electrical update, appliances, and more! No garage, parking in driveway. Located in Glendale-River Hills school district. Just minutes from downtown, Bayshore, Kletzsch Park *Room measurements are approximate. Available August 1st.

No Pets Allowed



