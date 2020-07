Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access package receiving on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

Glen Hills Apartments is located at 6600 North Sidney Place Glendale, WI and is managed by Banner Property Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Glen Hills Apartments offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 649 to 952 sq.ft. Amenities include Air Conditioner, Cable Ready, Carpeting, Ceiling Fan, Dishwasher and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 53209 ZIP code.