Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

Mesa

1705 Gordon Road · (509) 575-4819
Location

1705 Gordon Road, Yakima, WA 98901

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $695 · Avail. now

$695

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Mesa Apartments - Property Id: 315610

Mesa Apartments is a 93 unit, 2-story complex located in Yakima, WA. We offer off the street parking, on-site laundry, soda machine, partially fenced yard/common area, designated smoking areas (not in the units/hallways) and caring friendly staff. Unit sizes range from Studios-2 bedrooms. We do have a pet weight restriction of 25lbs and we do charge a non refundable pet fee of $400.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1705-gordon-rd-yakima-wa/315610
Property Id 315610

(RLNE5954325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mesa have any available units?
Mesa has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Mesa have?
Some of Mesa's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mesa currently offering any rent specials?
Mesa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mesa pet-friendly?
Yes, Mesa is pet friendly.
Does Mesa offer parking?
No, Mesa does not offer parking.
Does Mesa have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mesa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mesa have a pool?
No, Mesa does not have a pool.
Does Mesa have accessible units?
No, Mesa does not have accessible units.
Does Mesa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mesa has units with dishwashers.
Does Mesa have units with air conditioning?
No, Mesa does not have units with air conditioning.
