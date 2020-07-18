Amenities
Mesa Apartments - Property Id: 315610
Mesa Apartments is a 93 unit, 2-story complex located in Yakima, WA. We offer off the street parking, on-site laundry, soda machine, partially fenced yard/common area, designated smoking areas (not in the units/hallways) and caring friendly staff. Unit sizes range from Studios-2 bedrooms. We do have a pet weight restriction of 25lbs and we do charge a non refundable pet fee of $400.
