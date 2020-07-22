/
yakima county
25 Apartments for rent in Yakima County, WA📍
9970 US Hwy 12
9970 US Highway 12, Yakima County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$950
728 sqft
9970 US Hwy 12 Available 07/24/20 Home for Rent - 2/bedroom, 1/bath home with new flooring, countertops cabinets, fresh paint, and carpet. Close distance to schools, restaurants, convenience stores, coffee shops, and more. Super convenient location.
601 S. 45th Ave
601 S 45th Ave, Yakima, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1161 sqft
45th Ave 3br 1.5 ba w/attached garage - 45th Avenue Duplex with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and an attached garage. Large living room, dining room with slider to back yard, lots of cabinets and countertop in kitchen.
Mesa
1705 Gordon Road, Yakima, WA
1 Bedroom
$695
Mesa Apartments - Property Id: 315610 Mesa Apartments is a 93 unit, 2-story complex located in Yakima, WA.
3902 Mclean Drive
3902 Mclean Drive, Yakima, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
3902 Mclean Drive Available 07/24/20 Home for Rent - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a great neighborhood with w/d hookups with a separate laundry room, has very spacious parking. This home has been nicely updated with paint, flooring.
2000 Wellington Dr- A
2000 South Wellington Drive, Yakima, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1096 sqft
2000 Wellington Dr- A Available 08/14/20 2000 Wellington A - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, WE ARE UNABLE TO SHOW THIS HOME IN PERSON. ONCE THIS HOME HAS BEEN VACATED, WE WILL PUBLISH PHOTOS AND A VIDEO WALKTHROUGH. 3 bed 2 bath duplex built in 2007.
1902 Wellington Dr- A
1902 South Wellington Drive, Yakima, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1081 sqft
1902 Wellington Dr-A Available 09/15/20 1902 A Wellington Dr - Yakima, WA - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, WE ARE UNABLE TO SHOW THIS HOME IN PERSON. ONCE THIS HOME HAS BEEN VACATED, WE WILL PUBLISH PHOTOS AND A VIDEO WALKTHROUGH.
1900 Wellington Dr -A
1900 South Wellington Drive, Yakima, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1096 sqft
1900 Wellington Dr-A Available 09/15/20 1900 A Wellington Dr - Yakima, WA - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, WE ARE UNABLE TO SHOW THIS HOME IN PERSON. ONCE THIS HOME HAS BEEN VACATED, WE WILL PUBLISH PHOTOS AND A VIDEO WALKTHROUGH.
322 N. 36th Ave
322 North 36th Avenue, Yakima, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1710 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
322 N.
2002 Wellington Dr- A
2002 South Wellington Drive, Yakima, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1081 sqft
2002 Wellington Dr- A Available 08/14/20 2002 Wellington, #A - Yakima - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, WE ARE UNABLE TO SHOW THIS HOME IN PERSON. ONCE THIS HOME HAS BEEN VACATED, WE WILL PUBLISH PHOTOS AND A VIDEO WALKTHROUGH.
202 North 21st Avenue
202 North 21st Avenue, Yakima, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
2409 sqft
4bd/1.
1914 South 3rd Avenue
1914 South 3rd Avenue, Union Gap, WA
1 Bedroom
$725
736 sqft
1914 South 3rd Avenue Available 05/25/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home with 2 Car Garage - 1914 S.
2015 S. 4th ave
2015 South 4th Avenue, Union Gap, WA
1 Bedroom
$725
616 sqft
Union Gap 1 bedroom house with garage - Union Gap 1 bedroom home with all new flooring, new countertops, tenants supply their own fridge, bathroom remodel, washer/dryer hookup, large garage, shop, large lawn, deck.
3616 Fairbanks Ave, Unit 3
3616 Fairbanks Avenue, Yakima, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
3616 Fairbanks Ave, Unit 3 Available 04/09/20 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Townhouse - New to Rent Ready Property Management, LLC! (Actual pictures coming soon, these pictures are of the next door unit!) Located in central Yakima, just a short drive to
6205 Crestfields
6205 Crestfields Road, Yakima, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1464 sqft
West Valley 3br 2ba home - West Valley 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Open-concept living room/kitchen with bar counter, dining room, master suite with garden tub and stand up shower, walk-in closet.
2300 Landon Lane
2300 Landon Avenue, Union Gap, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2400 sqft
2300 N Landon Lane - Newer Home !! - NEW Home 4 you! A very large, and spacious 2400 square foot, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom house with an oversized 2 car attached garage. All appliances are included.
1012 E 19th Avenue - 1
1012 East 19th Avenue, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Ask about the Move In Special. Well designed 3 BR duplex with vaulted ceilings, laundry center, patio and storage. Enjoy the open floor plan. Spacious bedrooms. Close to CWU. Cats ok, Dogs are not ok. No smoking. W/S/G provided.
1920 N Walnut St, #2
1920 North Walnut Street, Ellensburg, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
560 sqft
1920 N Walnut St, #2 Available 08/01/20 BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! 1 Bedroom Home With Premium Upgrades! - Be the first person to live in this brand new 1 bedroom home! Available for approximate early August move-in.
2310 N Brentwood St
2310 Brentwood Street, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1161 sqft
2310 N Brentwood St Available 08/06/20 Make This Newer 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Your Home! - This newer 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a great layout! Open Kitchen, living room and dining area. Wood flooring in all common areas and carpeted bedrooms.
505 E Kristen Ave
505 Kristen Avenue, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1315 sqft
505 E Kristen Ave Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home - This newer 3 bedroom 2 bath home has central heat and air conditioning. Kitchen has a dishwasher and built-in microwave. Washer and dryer in separate laundry room.
2602 N Ellington St
2602 Ellington Street, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
2602 N Ellington St Available 09/01/20 This home has it all! - Get out of the apartment because this house has it all, three bedrooms, two baths, vaulted ceilings, kitchen island and ample storage space.
2402 N Water St
2402 North Water Street, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1300 sqft
Great Home 4 U - (RLNE4062431)
708 Brown Street
708 Brown Street, Prosser, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,399
1800 sqft
708 Brown Street Available 08/01/20 Newly upgraded and remodeled 4 bed 2.5 bath in Prosser - This home is currently occupied until the end of August.
1330 N Brook Ct
1330 Brook Court, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
1330 N Brook Ct Available 07/29/20 Freshly Updated and Remodeled! - You have to check out this great value in Ellensburg! Freshly remodeled with all new paint, new flooring, new Cadet heaters for efficient zone heating.
1401 N Water St - 3
1401 N Water St, Ellensburg, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1100 sqft
New, High End Townhouse located at 14th & Water near CWU. Your kitchen provides lots of cabinet space & opens to a great room. The living/dining area is spacious with 9 ft ceilings and laminate flooring.
