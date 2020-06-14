120 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Woodinville, WA
Woodinville is home to more than 50 wineries and at least one whiskey distillery, which makes it perfect for the aspiring sommelier.
Woodinville is a relatively small city; it has a little over 10,000 residents according to the most recent census. It is considered a part of the Seattle Metropolitan area. This makes it the perfect choice for anybody who is looking to live in a small city with all of the perks of a big one. The majority of Woodinville residents are families. But if you live alone, with roommates or just some pets, you will still fit in here. See more
Finding an apartment in Woodinville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.