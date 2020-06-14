Apartment List
WA
woodinville
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

120 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Woodinville, WA

Finding an apartment in Woodinville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Town Center
22 Units Available
Woodin Creek Village
17255 135th Ave NE, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,500
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1135 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Tenants can enjoy a grilling station, cyber cafe and hot tub on-site. Near DeYoung Park. Close to State Route 522. Within 20 miles of Seattle.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Town Center
15 Units Available
Beaumont
14001 NE 183rd St, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,537
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,484
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,042
1024 sqft
Residents live in units with fireplace, ice maker, laundry and walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, conference room, elevator and game room. Located close to wineries, recreational activities, and the 522 and 405 freeways.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:04am
$
Town Center
27 Units Available
Campbell Run
13305 NE 171st St, Woodinville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1208 sqft
Nestled in the heart of historic Woodinville, WA, let Campbell Run Apartments welcome you to your new home.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:54am
Town Center
2 Units Available
Patagonia Village
14110 NE 179th St, Woodinville, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
998 sqft
A fantastic community near area parks, and minutes from the freeway. On-site pool, fitness center, and covered parking. Each apartment features a private patio or deck, updated kitchens, and spacious interiors.
Results within 1 mile of Woodinville
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:28am
Evergreen Hill
7 Units Available
Sancerre Apartments
12648 NE 144th St, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
900 sqft
Kirkland City Park and the wineries near Sammamish River are within walking distance of this community. There's a business center, spa, hot tub, and picnic area onsite. Apartments feature granite countertops and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill
7 Units Available
Willina Ranch
15515 Juanita Woodinville Way NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,693
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located off of I-405 with easy access to shops and restaurants. Units feature cozy fireplaces, private patios and soaring ceilings. Residents have a 24-hour gym and pool on premises.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Evergreen Hill
1 Unit Available
12502 NE 140th St
12502 Northeast 140th Street, Kirkland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
1730 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom in Kirkland Available Now! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/b670ad9081 Updated 4 bed 2.5 bath home. Hardwood floors, no carpets! Updated baths, master with WIC and 1/2 bath.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Evergreen Hill
1 Unit Available
12530 NE 138th Pl
12530 Northeast 138th Place, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1680 sqft
12530 NE 138th Pl Available 08/01/20 Desirable Kingsgate neighborhood home - Desirable Kingsgate neighborhood home. Large 0.20 ac flat lot Attached 2 car garage Sun/rec room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Evergreen Hill
1 Unit Available
12720 NE 144th St., #D201
12720 NE 144th St, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
935 sqft
Beautiful 2bd, 2ba Condo Available in Perfect Kirkland Location! - To schedule a tour directly, please click the following link: https://showdigs.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brickyard Road-Queensgate
1 Unit Available
16353-119th Lane NE
16353 119th Lane Northeast, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
New remodeled 3 story Townhome in Bothell For Rent,Available now! New Floor,Kitchen,paint. Water/Sewer are included in the rent. - Beautiful Well Maintained Cambridge Townhouse Community with community playground, and clubhouse.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
North Creek-195th
1 Unit Available
3915 243rd Pl SE K-101
3915 243rd Place Southeast, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
983 sqft
Welcome Home to this Stunning condo in Excellent and Quiet Cambria Hills- near I-405 & Bothell UW! Rare 9ft ceilings create a great feeling of spaciousness, as do a generous covered entry area & large private back patio.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
Brickyard Road-Queensgate
1 Unit Available
16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way NE
16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1182 sqft
If you are looking for the perfect 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath 3 story townhouse with a stellar location, then look no further! Located in the Sonoma Villero Townhomes at 16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way NE, #1008, Bothell, WA right off the 405. 1200 sq ft.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Evergreen Hill
1 Unit Available
13438 123rd Ave NE
13438 123rd Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1870 sqft
13438 123rd Ave NE Available 04/15/20 Large, Retro 3 Bedroom in Kingsgate! Bring the 70s back! - Unique home with new kitchen (granite counters, huge pantry), heat pump for air conditioning upstairs, enclosed back deck, fully fenced back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Woodinville
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:59am
Bear Creek
17 Units Available
Heights At Bear Creek Apartments
17771 NE 90th St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,512
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,481
1341 sqft
Sleek apartments with large closets and plush carpeting. Lots of community offerings, including a barbecue area, fitness center and covered parking. Exercise and play sports at nearby Hartman Park.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
Canyon Park
14 Units Available
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,519
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1300 sqft
Unique and peaceful community surrounded by nature in an ideal location close to I-405, I-5 and the convenience of downtown Seattle. Green community with first-class amenities offering a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and more.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:45am
$
South Juanita
32 Units Available
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1228 sqft
Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Luxury community includes pool, racquetball court, sauna and tennis court. Located in Kirkland, close to parks, restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Totem Lake
7 Units Available
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,510
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
830 sqft
With lush landscaping and a desirable location, Asbury Park Apartment Homes offer plenty of convenience for a modern lifestyle. Select an apartment in Kirkland, WA, that’s part of our community, and you won’t be disappointed.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Redmond
14 Units Available
Triangle
16450 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,808
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,764
1174 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! A sophisticated, stylish downtown Redmond apartment community offering best-in-class amenities and sleek, boutique hotel-inspired interiors.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
$
Downtown Redmond
11 Units Available
red160
16015 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,448
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,722
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1182 sqft
Luxury apartments nestled in a park-like setting. Units feature all appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Extra storage space, air conditioning and patio. Game room, BBQ area, clubhouse and business center. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
$
Downtown Redmond
14 Units Available
Veloce
8102 161st Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,620
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1050 sqft
Close to Redmond Regional Library, Edge Skate Park, Downtown Central Park, Heron Rookery, Redmond Town Center, Trader Joe's, Sammamish River, Burke Gilman Trail, Redmond Transit Center, Redmond Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with yoga studio, theater room, in-unit laundry, bike rentals.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central Kenmore
2 Units Available
Heron View
18249 73rd Ave NE, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
854 sqft
Comfortably close to Lake Washington, experience the laid-back lifestyle of the Heron View Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Juanita
6 Units Available
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,865
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Juanita Beach Park, Juanita Bay, public transportation, Old Market Street Trail, Juanita Creek, Juanita Bay Montessori School. Amenities include an outdoor fireplace, fitness center, garage parking, patio area, onsite maintenance, clubhouse, courtyard, dark walnut cabinets, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Rose Hill
7 Units Available
Aspen Creek Apartments
11101 123rd Ln NE, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters near I-405, downtown Bellevue and Google. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, playground and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
North Creek-195th
63 Units Available
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
$1,460
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1126 sqft
Now Offering Up to 6 Weeks Free! We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
City Guide for Woodinville, WA

Woodinville is home to more than 50 wineries and at least one whiskey distillery, which makes it perfect for the aspiring sommelier.

Woodinville is a relatively small city; it has a little over 10,000 residents according to the most recent census. It is considered a part of the Seattle Metropolitan area. This makes it the perfect choice for anybody who is looking to live in a small city with all of the perks of a big one. The majority of Woodinville residents are families. But if you live alone, with roommates or just some pets, you will still fit in here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Woodinville, WA

Finding an apartment in Woodinville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

