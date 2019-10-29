Amenities
Application Pending!
Large Duplex with approximately 1,550 Square Feet situated on 1.3 private acres with Landscaping Provided by the Owners. Yard is well maintained. There is a covered deck in the front. Back yard is partially fenced.
There are 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full baths; however, does have a third room with built in shelves. Can be used as a 3rd bedroom or an office.
The living room has built in cabinets, shelves and a gas fireplace. Large kitchen with pantry and all appliances are included: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove and Microwave. Dining Room with sliding glass door that leads to the back deck. There is also a casual Dining Area between the Kitchen and Laundry Room. Laundry room includes Washer & Dryer and a sink. The laundry room leads out to the large back deck.
Duplex has Forced Air Gas Heat and is equipped with a Built In Vacuum System. The rental price includes landscaping, water and sewer. Good size Garage with a door opener.
Close to Hwy 16 for easy commute to Tacoma. Close to shopping, Uptown and schools.
Address: 3317 8th St NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Rent: $1,995.00 per month
Refundable Security Deposit: $1.995.00
Small Pets Negotiable with Refundable $500 deposit per pet with owner approval
Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $250.00
Schools:
Harbor Heights Elementary
Goodman Middle School
Gig Harbor High
We require an application on each person over the age of 18 along a $42.00 application fee per person.. We complete a background check to include credit/criminal history, employment verification and landlord reference. Combined monthly income requirement is 3X the rent.
Contact Soundview Property Management @ 253-514-6520 for more information.