Last updated October 29 2019 at 2:41 AM

3317 8th St NW

3317 8th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3317 8th Street Northwest, Wollochet, WA 98335

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Application Pending!

Large Duplex with approximately 1,550 Square Feet situated on 1.3 private acres with Landscaping Provided by the Owners. Yard is well maintained. There is a covered deck in the front. Back yard is partially fenced.

There are 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full baths; however, does have a third room with built in shelves. Can be used as a 3rd bedroom or an office.

The living room has built in cabinets, shelves and a gas fireplace. Large kitchen with pantry and all appliances are included: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove and Microwave. Dining Room with sliding glass door that leads to the back deck. There is also a casual Dining Area between the Kitchen and Laundry Room. Laundry room includes Washer & Dryer and a sink. The laundry room leads out to the large back deck.

Duplex has Forced Air Gas Heat and is equipped with a Built In Vacuum System. The rental price includes landscaping, water and sewer. Good size Garage with a door opener.

Close to Hwy 16 for easy commute to Tacoma. Close to shopping, Uptown and schools.

Address: 3317 8th St NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Rent: $1,995.00 per month
Refundable Security Deposit: $1.995.00
Small Pets Negotiable with Refundable $500 deposit per pet with owner approval
Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $250.00

Schools:

Harbor Heights Elementary
Goodman Middle School
Gig Harbor High

We require an application on each person over the age of 18 along a $42.00 application fee per person.. We complete a background check to include credit/criminal history, employment verification and landlord reference. Combined monthly income requirement is 3X the rent.

Contact Soundview Property Management @ 253-514-6520 for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

