in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large Duplex with approximately 1,550 Square Feet situated on 1.3 private acres with Landscaping Provided by the Owners. Yard is well maintained. There is a covered deck in the front. Back yard is partially fenced.



There are 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full baths; however, does have a third room with built in shelves. Can be used as a 3rd bedroom or an office.



The living room has built in cabinets, shelves and a gas fireplace. Large kitchen with pantry and all appliances are included: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove and Microwave. Dining Room with sliding glass door that leads to the back deck. There is also a casual Dining Area between the Kitchen and Laundry Room. Laundry room includes Washer & Dryer and a sink. The laundry room leads out to the large back deck.



Duplex has Forced Air Gas Heat and is equipped with a Built In Vacuum System. The rental price includes landscaping, water and sewer. Good size Garage with a door opener.



Close to Hwy 16 for easy commute to Tacoma. Close to shopping, Uptown and schools.



Address: 3317 8th St NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98335



Rent: $1,995.00 per month

Refundable Security Deposit: $1.995.00

Small Pets Negotiable with Refundable $500 deposit per pet with owner approval

Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $250.00



Schools:



Harbor Heights Elementary

Goodman Middle School

Gig Harbor High



We require an application on each person over the age of 18 along a $42.00 application fee per person.. We complete a background check to include credit/criminal history, employment verification and landlord reference. Combined monthly income requirement is 3X the rent.



Contact Soundview Property Management @ 253-514-6520 for more information.