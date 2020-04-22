322 39th Avenue Court Northwest - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

2 Bedroom / 1 1/2 Bath Duplex located at 322 39th Ave Ct NW off of Fosdick Drive. Within 5 minutes to Uptown Shopping and Restaurants .



Light and bright two story townhouse with filtered views of the water. One car garage.



Living Room has lots of natural light. Wood burning fireplace to keep nice and cozy on those winter nights. Outside access from dining room to back deck.



Kitchen is equipped with Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Oven/Stove. Laundry room off kitchen with Washer & Dryer.



Two bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Home has forced air Electric Heat.



Monthly Rent: $1,600.00

Refundable Security Deposit: $1,600.00

Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $225.00

No Pets



Tenant to pay $37.50 per month flat rate for water. Tenant responsible for all other utilities.



Schools: Harbor Heights Elementary, Goodman Middle School & Gig Harbor High School.



Occupancy limit to two persons. Automobile limit to two vehicles. One must be parked in the garage.



We require an application on each person over the age of 18 along with an application fee of $50.00 per application. We run credit/criminal background checks, employment/income verification and landlords references. We require the total household income to be 3X the monthly rent.



Please contact 253-514-6520 to schedule a viewing