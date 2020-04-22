All apartments in Wollochet
322 39th Avenue Court Northwest - 1
322 39th Avenue Court Northwest - 1

322 39th Avenue Ct NW · (253) 514-6520
Location

322 39th Avenue Ct NW, Wollochet, WA 98335

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1183 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 Bedroom / 1 1/2 Bath Duplex located at 322 39th Ave Ct NW off of Fosdick Drive. Within 5 minutes to Uptown Shopping and Restaurants .

Light and bright two story townhouse with filtered views of the water. One car garage.

Living Room has lots of natural light. Wood burning fireplace to keep nice and cozy on those winter nights. Outside access from dining room to back deck.

Kitchen is equipped with Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Oven/Stove. Laundry room off kitchen with Washer & Dryer.

Two bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Home has forced air Electric Heat.

Monthly Rent: $1,600.00
Refundable Security Deposit: $1,600.00
Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $225.00
No Pets

Tenant to pay $37.50 per month flat rate for water. Tenant responsible for all other utilities.

Schools: Harbor Heights Elementary, Goodman Middle School & Gig Harbor High School.

Occupancy limit to two persons. Automobile limit to two vehicles. One must be parked in the garage.

We require an application on each person over the age of 18 along with an application fee of $50.00 per application. We run credit/criminal background checks, employment/income verification and landlords references. We require the total household income to be 3X the monthly rent.

Please contact 253-514-6520 to schedule a viewing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 39th Avenue Court Northwest - 1 have any available units?
322 39th Avenue Court Northwest - 1 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 322 39th Avenue Court Northwest - 1 have?
Some of 322 39th Avenue Court Northwest - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 39th Avenue Court Northwest - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
322 39th Avenue Court Northwest - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 39th Avenue Court Northwest - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 322 39th Avenue Court Northwest - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wollochet.
Does 322 39th Avenue Court Northwest - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 322 39th Avenue Court Northwest - 1 does offer parking.
Does 322 39th Avenue Court Northwest - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 39th Avenue Court Northwest - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 39th Avenue Court Northwest - 1 have a pool?
No, 322 39th Avenue Court Northwest - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 322 39th Avenue Court Northwest - 1 have accessible units?
No, 322 39th Avenue Court Northwest - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 322 39th Avenue Court Northwest - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 322 39th Avenue Court Northwest - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 322 39th Avenue Court Northwest - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 39th Avenue Court Northwest - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
