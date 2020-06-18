6253 Topaz Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Large West RIchland Rental - Click on 1st photo to start video tour!



Plenty of space in this 2,578 sqft house with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with an office!

The main living space downstairs is open-concept. Gas fireplace with built in shelf surround in the living room with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, curved island with eat-at bar and dining space.

The master suite is on the main floor with a walk-in closet & attached bath with double vanity, soaking tub & standing shower. The other 3 bedrooms upstairs are upstairs with good closet space & a loft area that's great for a kids's hang out. Upstairs bath also has a double vanity - plenty of room for everyone to get ready.

Also on the main is an office with double glass doors and laundry room with included washer & dryer.

3 car garage

Covered back patio & fully fenced yard.

Dog friendly with approved app & a fee.



Additional Lease Information:

12 month lease term



Deposit & Fees Include:

$1,746 Refundable Deposit

$359 Inspection Fee

$290 Carpet Care Fee (used at move out)



No Cats Allowed



