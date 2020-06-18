All apartments in West Richland
Find more places like 6253 Topaz Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Richland, WA
/
6253 Topaz Ct
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

6253 Topaz Ct

6253 Topaz Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Richland
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

6253 Topaz Court, West Richland, WA 99353

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large West RIchland Rental - Click on 1st photo to start video tour!

Plenty of space in this 2,578 sqft house with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with an office!
The main living space downstairs is open-concept. Gas fireplace with built in shelf surround in the living room with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, curved island with eat-at bar and dining space.
The master suite is on the main floor with a walk-in closet & attached bath with double vanity, soaking tub & standing shower. The other 3 bedrooms upstairs are upstairs with good closet space & a loft area that's great for a kids's hang out. Upstairs bath also has a double vanity - plenty of room for everyone to get ready.
Also on the main is an office with double glass doors and laundry room with included washer & dryer.
3 car garage
Covered back patio & fully fenced yard.
Dog friendly with approved app & a fee.

Additional Lease Information:
12 month lease term

Deposit & Fees Include:
$1,746 Refundable Deposit
$359 Inspection Fee
$290 Carpet Care Fee (used at move out)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5803134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6253 Topaz Ct have any available units?
6253 Topaz Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Richland, WA.
What amenities does 6253 Topaz Ct have?
Some of 6253 Topaz Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6253 Topaz Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6253 Topaz Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6253 Topaz Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6253 Topaz Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6253 Topaz Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6253 Topaz Ct does offer parking.
Does 6253 Topaz Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6253 Topaz Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6253 Topaz Ct have a pool?
No, 6253 Topaz Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6253 Topaz Ct have accessible units?
No, 6253 Topaz Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6253 Topaz Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6253 Topaz Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6253 Topaz Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6253 Topaz Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

West Richland 3 BedroomsWest Richland Apartments with Balcony
West Richland Apartments with GarageWest Richland Apartments with Parking
West Richland Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kennewick, WARichland, WA
Pasco, WAMoses Lake, WA
Hermiston, ORPendleton, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbia Basin College