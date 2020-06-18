6253 Topaz Ct

Amenities
Large West RIchland Rental - Click on 1st photo to start video tour!
Plenty of space in this 2,578 sqft house with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with an office!
The main living space downstairs is open-concept. Gas fireplace with built in shelf surround in the living room with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, curved island with eat-at bar and dining space.
The master suite is on the main floor with a walk-in closet & attached bath with double vanity, soaking tub & standing shower. The other 3 bedrooms upstairs are upstairs with good closet space & a loft area that's great for a kids's hang out. Upstairs bath also has a double vanity - plenty of room for everyone to get ready.
Also on the main is an office with double glass doors and laundry room with included washer & dryer.
3 car garage
Covered back patio & fully fenced yard.
Dog friendly with approved app & a fee.
Additional Lease Information:
12 month lease term
Deposit & Fees Include:
$1,746 Refundable Deposit
$359 Inspection Fee
$290 Carpet Care Fee (used at move out)
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5803134)