17 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wauna, WA

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14009 87th Ave Ct NW KP N
14009 87th Avenue Northwest, Wauna, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1435 sqft
Lovely Two Story Duplex - This wonderful and spacious two story duplex was built in 2016 and offers 1,435 square feet of living space. It features an open concept living room with a cozy propane fireplace, dining room and kitchen.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
10219 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex)
10219 Creviston Drive Northwest, Wauna, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
977 sqft
Freshly remodeled, Upper Unit 2 Bedroom, bath Apartment - This upper unit is approx. 977 sq. ft and offers 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. This unit has been freshly updated. The kitchen includes refrigerator, stove/oven, and microwave.
Results within 5 miles of Wauna

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rosedale-Hunt
1 Unit Available
6624 46th Ave NW
6624 46th Avenue Northwest, Artondale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Duplex in Gig Harbor - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex is approx. 900 sq. ft. and offers a galley style kitchen with oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. The dining room opens to a patio and large fully fenced back yard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
View Basin
1 Unit Available
3889 Harbor View Dr. Unit #102
3889 Harborview Dr, Gig Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,997
1157 sqft
3889 Harbor View Dr. Unit #102 Available 07/13/20 Amazing Gig Harbor Condo - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 Rental Terms: Rent: $2,997.00 Available: 07/17/2020 Application Fee: $42.00 Security Deposit: $2,997.
Results within 10 miles of Wauna
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes
3418 SE Navigation Ln, Parkwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
849 sqft
Close to WA-16, WA-160, Southworth-Fauntleroy ferry to Seattle, South Kitsap Regional Park, Marcus Whitman Junior High, South Kitsap High, Sinclair Inlet. Amenities include dry spa, nature walking path, indoor raquetball, indoor year-round pool, off-leash dog park, business center.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
21 Units Available
Cliffside Apartments
2413 Cliffside Ln NW, Gig Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
960 sqft
Located next to Olympic National Park and close to Seattle and Tacoma. Units feature wood-burning fireplaces, large windows and tons of sunlight. 24-hour concierge, gym and basketball court.
Last updated June 12 at 11:04am
West End
17 Units Available
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
872 sqft
Close to Faith Evangelical College & Seminary, Vassault Park, Truman Middle School, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, bus route 10, Puget Creek Natural Area. Amenities include Indoor swimming pool, spa/hot tub, tennis court, pet-friendly apartments, fitness center, walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
2 Units Available
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
910 sqft
WaterView is a tranquil community where nature meets modern living.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
11 Units Available
Atlas Apartments
1800 Sidney Ave, Port Orchard, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
973 sqft
"Just Right" Living™ in Washington State never looked so good! Atlas Apartments offers the very best of the Pacific Northwest in a three-story, garden-style community.
Last updated March 17 at 06:36pm
Westside
Contact for Availability
Forest Grove
5402 35th Ave NW, Gig Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
984 sqft
Convenient Shore Acres location near Gig Harbor and Tacoma Narrows Airport. Comfortable units with fully equipped kitchens, brick-faced fireplaces, and carpeting. Outdoor basketball court for residents.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1710 W Sunn Fjord Ln Unit K-310
1710 West Sunn Fjord Lane, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
2 Bed Condo with WATER VIEW! - Come enjoy this 2 bedroom 1.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204
1745 West Sunn Fjord Lane, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204 Available 07/15/20 Spacious Bremerton condo with amenities! - This second floor wonderful Bremerton condo was completely remodeled in 2018! New paint, new trim, new kitchen cabinets and more! The entry way has vinyl

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
705 Kendall Street
705 Kendall Street, Port Orchard, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
702 sqft
Large Update 2 bedroom in Port Orchard - Recently updated charming 2 bed 1 bath duplex in Port Orchard. New appliances and updated flooring make this home feel classy. Natural light brightens the living room with a huge window.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Island
1 Unit Available
400 7th Ave
400 7th Ave, Fox Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1400 sqft
Pending Application - Gorgeous salt-water WATERFRONT Home located on 1.28-acre lot in a highly desirable area of Fox Island.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
118 Rockwell Ave
118 Rockwell Avenue, Port Orchard, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1020 sqft
2 Bedroom with a WATER VIEW! - Don't miss out on this gorgeous water view of Sinclair Inlet! This 2 bedroom on the hill will have you never wanting to leave your view from the deck! Grassy yard, deck and patio all with the same gorgeous view of the

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Island
1 Unit Available
575 6th Avenue #3
575 6th Ave, Fox Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
650 sqft
Fox Island Living! - Two bedroom, one bath apartment on Fox Island. Upstairs unit, located in Building One with on-site laundry. Cute and cozy and perhaps just what you've been looking for. Short commute to Wollochet area.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6908 Long Lake Rd SE
6908 Long Lake Road Southeast, Kitsap County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
752 sqft
6908 Long Lake Rd SE Available 07/01/20 Live on Long Lake at this Beautiful Cozy Updated Home....

Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
322 39th Avenue Court Northwest - 1
322 39th Avenue Ct NW, Wollochet, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1183 sqft
2 Bedroom / 1 1/2 Bath Duplex located at 322 39th Ave Ct NW off of Fosdick Drive. Within 5 minutes to Uptown Shopping and Restaurants . Light and bright two story townhouse with filtered views of the water. One car garage.

