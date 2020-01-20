All apartments in Vashon
Find more places like 8228 SW Hawthorne Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vashon, WA
/
8228 SW Hawthorne Ln
Last updated January 20 2020 at 5:38 PM

8228 SW Hawthorne Ln

8228 Southwest Hawthorne Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8228 Southwest Hawthorne Lane, Vashon, WA 98070
Vashon

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Make this gorgeous furnished waterfront home your home! 1 bedroom, 1 bath on main level with open living/dining floor plan and wood burning stove. Large windows and french doors lead to generous deck off main living spaces, offering and incredible east facing views from both inside and outside the house. Downstairs you will find an additional bedroom, rec room, shower, laundry facilities and work space. Stairs lead down a manicured terraced yard with fruit trees and spaces to garden or relax and enjoy sunshine and nature! Waterfront access allows you to explore miles of beaches or put in your small boat or paddle board.
Convenient north end location makes it an easy commute to Seattle! 6-12 month lease available.

No Pets.

See our website for rental criteria and for online application:
https:\\vmi.managebuilding.com

Contact for viewing or questions concerning the listing:

VMI Property Management
jneutz@vmipropertymanagement.com
206-463-4864 (voice)
206-550-2061 (voice or text)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8228 SW Hawthorne Ln have any available units?
8228 SW Hawthorne Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vashon, WA.
What amenities does 8228 SW Hawthorne Ln have?
Some of 8228 SW Hawthorne Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8228 SW Hawthorne Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8228 SW Hawthorne Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8228 SW Hawthorne Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8228 SW Hawthorne Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vashon.
Does 8228 SW Hawthorne Ln offer parking?
No, 8228 SW Hawthorne Ln does not offer parking.
Does 8228 SW Hawthorne Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8228 SW Hawthorne Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8228 SW Hawthorne Ln have a pool?
No, 8228 SW Hawthorne Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8228 SW Hawthorne Ln have accessible units?
No, 8228 SW Hawthorne Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8228 SW Hawthorne Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8228 SW Hawthorne Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8228 SW Hawthorne Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 8228 SW Hawthorne Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMaplewood, WABurien, WAWhite Center, WANormandy Park, WAGig Harbor, WAParkwood, WA
Des Moines, WASeaTac, WAArtondale, WATukwila, WABremerton, WABainbridge Island, WAPort Orchard, WAFife, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAUniversity Place, WAEdgewood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College