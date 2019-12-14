10706 Southwest 133rd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport recently renovated fire pit

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities carport fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Private and Serene, 3 bed 2 ba home on acreage, close to N end Ferry! Single level home with updated kitchen and open living/dining space. Wood burning stove in living room makes for cozy winter nights. Additional office or family room space off kitchen. 2 nicely updated bathrooms. Spacious patio for relaxed dining during the summer. Garden is spacious and has fruit trees, seasonal berries, raised beds and even a fire pit! Additional workshop building can be used as a potting shed, artists workshop or storage. Carport for 2 cars. Washer/dryer in home. Close to bus lines. Home has natural gas. Pets welcome.



See our website for rental criteria and for online application:

https:\\vmi.managebuilding.com



Contact for viewing or questions concerning the listing:

ort off kitchen. Plenty of room for gardening and outdoor play. Property available

VMI Property Management

jan.neutz@gmail.com

206-463-4864 (voice)

206-550-2061 (voice or text)