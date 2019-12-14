All apartments in Vashon
Last updated December 14 2019

10706 Southwest 133rd Street

10706 Southwest 133rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

10706 Southwest 133rd Street, Vashon, WA 98070
Vashon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Private and Serene, 3 bed 2 ba home on acreage, close to N end Ferry! Single level home with updated kitchen and open living/dining space. Wood burning stove in living room makes for cozy winter nights. Additional office or family room space off kitchen. 2 nicely updated bathrooms. Spacious patio for relaxed dining during the summer. Garden is spacious and has fruit trees, seasonal berries, raised beds and even a fire pit! Additional workshop building can be used as a potting shed, artists workshop or storage. Carport for 2 cars. Washer/dryer in home. Close to bus lines. Home has natural gas. Pets welcome.

See our website for rental criteria and for online application:
https:\\vmi.managebuilding.com

Contact for viewing or questions concerning the listing:

VMI Property Management
jan.neutz@gmail.com
206-463-4864 (voice)
206-550-2061 (voice or text)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

